Strictly fans are convinced they know who will leave the glitzy BBC One show in tonight’s semi-final results – Will Mellor.

Last night (December 11) saw the remaining stars take to the iconic dance floor to perform not one, but two dances, in a bid to make it through to next week’s Strictly final.

But now, fans reckon they know who is the next star to be booted from the competition – and some are “scared” for their favourite Strictly star.

Last night was the semi-finals of the hit BBC one show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing semi-finals

The pressure was well and truly on last night for the five pairs left on Strictly Come Dancing.

After all the show-stopping routines were performed, it was Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal who were sitting pretty at the top of the leaderboard – with an overall score of 76 out of 80.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu followed suit with 75 points. Coming in third were Fleur East and Vito Coppola achieving 74 points.

Up next were Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez who scored a total of 72 points for their two dances.

Having received some rather awkward feedback from the judges, soap star Will Mellor finished at the bottom of the leaderboard with 70 points.

Fans of Strictly reckon Will is going to be the next star eliminated (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans think Will Mellor will leave

Following the show, viewers took to Twitter to claim they have worked out who is going to be booted from the show tonight.

“I think Will to go. Tonight has not been his best night,” one fan claimed.

Another chimed in: “Will danced the worst tonight he should go.”

“I think Molly and Will in the dance off and Will to go,” a third viewer wrote.

Someone else fumed: “If Will doesn’t go home tonight then I will riot. Sorry but he just isn’t in the same league as the others.”

“Please can we all agree that Will should go home this week because he’s the weakest dancer left,” a fifth Strictly fan tweeted.

Will scored 70 out of 80 points in last night’s show (Credit: BBC)

However, some fans rushed to defend the Coronation Street star despite feeling worried about his place in the completion.

“I’m giving Will my three votes tonight because I love him and I’m scared he’s gonna go out. Even though I hated both dances tonight,” one smitten viewer penned.

“I thought Will and Nancy’s Paso Doble was brilliant & no matter what happens Will has done everyone proud,” someone else wrote.

The same user then added: “Especially his Mum & his family & of course his dad watching from above.”

“I love Will, I feel emotional when he dances,” a third fan penned.

Will said he felt like he let Nancy down following their performance (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor on Strictly

In last night’s episode, Will and pro partner Nancy Xu performed a Paso Doble to Uccen (DWTS Remix) by Taalbi brothers and DWTS.

But it didn’t impress the judges too much as they provided Will with constructive feedback – that fans deemed “harsh”.

Speaking to Claudia Winkleman, Will apologised to Nancy saying he felt like he had “let her down”.

Will received sevens from Craig and Shirley while Motsi and Anton each gave Will a nine. He bagged 32 out of 40.

