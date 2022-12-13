Strictly star Will Mellor had his “confidence” knocked “massively” by the judges’ feedback, a body language expert has claimed.

Will became the latest star to leave Strictly Come Dancing alongside his pro partner Nancy Xu on Monday night’s results show (December 12).

The actor faced some constructive criticism on Sunday night’s semi-final, which some viewers branded “harsh”.

Will Mellor and Nancy Xu left Strictly Come Dancing during last night’s results show (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor on Strictly Come Dancing

According to body language expert Darren Stanton, the judges’ “negative feedback” appeared to “affect” Will’s confidence “massively”.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair, Darren said: “Will received some very negative feedback this week, especially from Shirley.

Whilst receiving feedback, his shoulders dropped, his breathing increased and his eyes went down.

“She went on to deliver a tirade of criticism about his performance, which really appeared to affect his confidence massively.

“Whilst receiving feedback, his shoulders dropped, his breathing increased and his eyes went down.”

Shirley Ballas gave some constructive feedback to Will Mellor during Strictly’s semi-final (Credit: BBC)

Will on Strictly Come Dancing’s semi-final

He continued: “He seemed distressed at that point and flashed numerous expressions of sadness.

“As they were being scored, Will continued to apologise to his partner Nancy and was almost on the verge of tears.

“I think in Will’s heart he knew his journey on the show was coming to an end, as he looked withdrawn and exhausted.”

Darren went on to say that Will appeared “emotional throughout the segment and during the results show”.

He added: “It was clear that Will knew he was heading for the dance off. His body language demonstrated someone who was completely worn out and fatigued.”

Nancy and Willl on Strictly

Darren also said he believes Will has “struggled to gain that level of rapport and complete synchronicity with Nancy” in the last few weeks.

He concluded: “It just hasn’t been there between the pair, which I believe played a part in his overall ability.

“Despite being voted off, he did an amazing job to reach it all the way through to the semi-final.”

Last night, viewers of Strictly were gutted to see Will miss out on a spot in this weekend’s final (December 17).

One person said on Twitter: “Omg no my favourite so gutted.”

Another wrote: “Will should’ve gone through!! I’m gutted.”

Meanwhile, today, Will said on Instagram: “I tried everything but it just wasn’t enough to get to that final. But thank you all so much.

“I just wanted to do a video to say that I appreciate the support.”

He added: “Enjoy your Christmas, see you in a bit.”

The Strictly Come Dancing final airs on Saturday November 17 at 7:05pm on BBC One.

