The BBC dancing show has been on our screens for 16 years.

But, which professional dancer has won Strictly the most times?

The pro line-up has continued to shift since the show first aired in 2004.

The new series of Strictly Come Dancing is here (Credit: BBC)

Which pro dancer has won Strictly the most times?

Aliona Vilani is the only professional on the show to have won more than once.

She won with McFly drummer Harry Judd in 2011 and again in 2015 with The Wanted’s Jay McGuiness.

Aliona also reached the final in 2010 with Matt Baker, former presenter of The One Show.

She might be the only one to have won more than one series, but some of the other pros have come close.

Dancer Kevin Clifton has been in several finals on Strictly (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Kevin Clifton’s multiple finals

Most notably, Kevin Clifton – who won with film maker Stacey Dooley in 2018 – has reached more finals than anyone else.

Kevin was a runner up in 2013, 2014, 2015 and 2016, when he danced with GMB’s Susanna Reid, singer Frankie Bridge, soap star Kellie Bright and model Louise Redknapp respectively.

Similarly, Kevin’s fellow pro Pasha Kovalev has made it to several finals.

He was a runner up in 2011 with former Waterloo Road actress Chelsee Healey and again in 2012 with Girls Aloud’s Kimberley Walsh. In 2014, he won alongside late Love Island presenter Caroline Flack, before reaching the final again in 2018 with Ashley Roberts from The Pussycat Dolls.

Other pros who have appeared in two finals and won one each are: Brendan Cole, Darren Bennett, Camilla Dallerup, Artem Chigvintsev , Flavia Cacace, Aljaž Škorjanec and Oti Mabuse.

The following have all just reached – and won – one final: Karen Hardy, Matthew Cutler, Ola Jordan, Joanne Clifton and Katya Jones.

Oti Mabuse won Strictly in 2019 with actor Kelvin Fletcher (Credit: BBC)

Which stars are on this year?

For the 2020 series, last year’s winner Oti Mabuse is paired up with comedian Billy Bailey.

Aljaž Skorjanec, meanwhile, will dance with DJ Clara Amfo, while Johannes Radebe is with actress Caroline Quentin, Janette Manrara with singer HRVY and veteran dancer Anton du Beke with former Home Secretary Jacqui Smith.

Strictly will also this year see its first same-sex pairing – boxer Nicola Adams with Katya Jones.

The other pairs are: Made In Chelsea’s Jamie Laing and Karen Hauer, former NFL player Jason Bell and Luba Mushtuk, presenter JJ Chalmers and Amy Dowden, EastEnders’ Maisie Smith and Gorka Márquez, singer Max George and Dianne Buswell, and GMB‘s Ranvir Singh with Giovanni Pernice.

Strictly Come Dancing continues every Saturday at 7.25 on BBC One.

