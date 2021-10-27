Strictly Come Dancing star Judi Love has been given an “unfair” advantage this weekend, according to viewers.

The Loose Women panellist, 41, was forced to skip last week’s live show after testing positive for coronavirus.

But as she prepares to return with Graziano Di Prima on Saturday (October 30), fans took issue with Judi‘s routine.

Strictly viewers have complained over Judi Love’s upcoming routine (credit: BBC)

Judi Love returns to Strictly

The complaints followed shortly after this weekend’s songs and dances were announced.

Here’s the full list for Halloween Week:

AJ and Kai will be dancing the Viennese Waltz to Dangerous Woman by Ariana Grande

Judi and Graziano will be dancing the Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John

Rose and Giovanni will be dancing the Tango to Shivers by Ed Sheehan

Sara and Aljaz will be dancing Couple’s Choice to Queen Of The Night by Whitney Houston

Tilly and Nikita will be dancing the Cha Cha to Spooky Movies by Gary Paxton

Adam and Katya will be dancing the Viennese waltz to Moonlight Sonata to Ludwig Van Beethoven

Dan and Nadia will be dancing the Jive to Rock Lobster by The B-52s

John and Johannes will be dancing the Quickstep to Bad Moon Rising by Creedence Clearwater Revival

Rhys and Nancy will be dancing the Paso Doble to The Eve Of The War by Jeff Wayne

Tom and Amy will be dancing the Tango to Highway To Hell by AC/DC

Judi and partner Graziano Di Prima return this weekend (Credit: BBC)

How did Strictly fans respond?

However, some fans were far from impressed with Judi’s upcoming Cha Cha.

The star was originally meant to perform the routine on the week she tested positive for COVID.

And viewers believe that it’s given Judi an “unfair” advantage over her fellow celebrities.

How is this fair?

On Twitter, one complained: “It’s not fair that Judi gets the same song and dance as last week. That gives her an extra week to practice it.”

A second added: “It’s unfair surely that she gets to perform the same dance? When Tom and Ugo had to change dance?”

A third wrote: “Tom & I think Ugo had to change their dances & songs how is this fair?”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Why is Judi’s song the same, don’t think it’s a very spooky song. Can’t wait for AJ’s VW to Dangerous Woman the only song I know.”

Another posted: “Surely Judi’s song could have been changed to fit Halloween theme?”

However, others rushed to defend the Strictly star.

One said: “No it doesn’t. She’s been out of action since last week and won’t be back to training until late this week.”

Another pointed out: “She was out of action from Wednesday last week and she won’t get back to training with Graziano until Friday, so she’ll actually end up having *less* training time than usual.”

