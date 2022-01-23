Strictly tour: Rose and Giovanni
Strictly tour goers slam crowd during Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice’s silent routine

The Strictly cast are currently on the road

Strictly tour goers were left ‘disappointed’ during Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice‘s silent routine yesterday (January 22).

The pair previously stunned viewers with their Couple’s Choice routine on the BBC One show.

The touching dance features a silent segment, which highlights what life is like for the deaf community.

Strictly stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice on tour
Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice performed on the Strictly tour (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly tour: Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice perform

Rose and Giovanni have since performed the dance whilst on the show’s live tour.

During last night’s arena show, the pair entertained Strictly fans in Birmingham.

And they even went on to be crowned winners of the night!

Read more: Giovanni Pernice reveals tattoo tribute to Strictly partner Rose Ayling-Ellis after win

Following the show, Strictly took to social media to congratulate the champions.

On the show’s official tour page it read: “And the winners tonight were… @rose.a.e and @giovannipernice!

“4/4! Congratulations you two!”

The message was accompanied by a picture of Rose and Giovanni.

Fans flocked to comment on the post, with many revealing that they attended on the night.

One wrote: “What a great show last night, pure joy from start to finish (even Craig).”

Read more: Strictly tour: Excited fans given FIRST LOOK as 2022 live show kicks off

A second commented: “Just came back from seeing you in Birmingham. Wow what a great night! Fab-ul-ous darlings.”

A third added: “Well done to everyone. The show was amazing and @rose.a.e and @giovannipernice definitely deserved to win.”

But according to some, Rose and Giovanni’s silent routine was interrupted by screaming fans.

Strictly tour stars including Rose and Giovanni Pernice
The Strictly cast performed in Birmingham (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did the tour goers say?

“Was a great show tonight. A shame someone in audience shouted out during the silent part of the dance,” one posted.

Another added: “We were a bit disappointed someone shouted then a few others joined in.”

We were a bit disappointed!

A third commented: “Agree was a couple of them who couldn’t contain their excitement!”

A fourth shared: “I have a feeling they’ll have a better chance in London.”

