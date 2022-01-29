The Strictly tour continued last night but, ahead of the performance, Giovanni Pernice shared some “unfortunate” news about partner Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Of course, you’d have had to have been living under a rock to not know the pair lifted the Glitterball Trophy at the end of last year.

And they’ve since been busy touring the UK, performing in front of their fans.

However, ahead of the show last night (January 28), joker Giovanni took to Instagram to share his “unfortunate” news.

Rose and Giovanni have won almost all of the shows on the Strictly tour (Credit: Splash News)

Strictly tour: What did Giovanni say about Rose?

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Giovanni said: “So Newcastle, we’ve got the last show and unfortunately Rose couldn’t do the show tonight for some reasons.”

He then added: “So I swapped for somebody else.”

Joker Gio then revealed who he would be dancing with.

He quipped: “It’s actually one of the Abba members.”

The camera then panned out to reveal Rose standing in the background wearing a gold sequinned jumpsuit.

“Wow,” Gio said as Rose approached the camera, singing and dancing.

“Rose is the Dancing Queen, young and sweet only 17,” she sang.

Keeping a straight face, Giovanni asked: “Where’s Rose? Where’s Rose?”

Giovanni shared ‘unfortunate’ news about Rose (Credit: Instagram)

Fans love Rose and Giovanni’s friendship

Fans of the pair fell in love with their relationship over the course of Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

As well as winning the show, the pair made a friend for life in each other.

And viewers at home said Giovanni seemed like a new man, something they credited Rose with bringing out in him.

Rose could be seen singing dancing to Abba’s Dancing Queen (Credit: Instagram)

How has the Strictly tour been going?

Fans lucky enough to see the pair on tour have been loving their performances.

Last night they were crowned winners of the final Newcastle show, with Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec coming in second place.

The tour continues till mid-February, when it comes to an end just before Valentine’s Day at the O2 in London.

