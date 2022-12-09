The Strictly Come Dancing 2023 tour has added another two stars to its line-up.

Fans in the UK will be able to see Strictly stars perform in 32 shows from January 20 to February 12.

The latest celebrities to join the line-up are singer Molly Rainford and wildlife presenter Hamza Yassin.

In a statement, Molly said: “I’m absolutely thrilled to be joining the Strictly Live Tour, performing for the huge arena crowds across the UK is going to be an incredible experience. I’m really looking forward to continuing my amazing Strictly journey and getting out on the road to meet all the fans.”

Molly Rainford will be joining the Strictly tour (Credit: BBC)

Strictly tour 2023

Hamza also stated: “Strictly has changed my life in ways I never imagined, so to be doing the tour on top of it all is a dream come true! I’ve heard the tour audiences are unparalleled, so I’ll be relishing the atmosphere every night, and I’m so excited to share that experience with my fellow dancers – not to mention the judges.”

Other stars confirmed to be part of line-up are Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West.

Strictly judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke will be joining the celebs on tour also.

Hamza Yassin will also be joining the tour (Credit: BBC)

The announcement of the two new celebrities comes after fans were concerned about why it was taking so long.

Fan reactions

One person wrote on Twitter: “Honestly what is the hold up with the Strictly live tour line-up being announced its been two weeks since Ellie,Tyler & Will were announced but we haven’t heard anything else about who else is doing live tour.”

A second added: “Can we please have the rest of the Strictly live tour line-up this week?”

And another said: “I feel like one of the reasons the strictly live tour announcement is being dragged out so much is because they are struggling to find a 7th Celeb. I say 7th Celeb because I’m pretty sure that one of the last two to be announced Is going to be fleur.”

Fans are now thrilled by the news today as one gushed on Instagram: “Yay Hamza! Can’t wait to see Hamza and Jowita live!!”

Another said: “Whoop, what a line-up, can’t wait for the live tour.”

A third commented: “Fantastic I can’t wait.”

Strictly’s ban on Helen Skelton

Strictly, which is currently on air, recently apparently issued a ban on contestant Helen Skelton.

The presenter revealed that she’s not allowed to dance on her new Channel 5 show, Winter on the Farm.

Co-host Jules Hudson asked: “The huge elephant sized glitterball in the room. You getting to the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing! What about that! What a journey you have been on, surely we’re going to see some moves tonight?”

Helen then replied: “I’ve been having so much fun and I’m really grateful for all of the support. But I can’t show you a move. If I even think about dancing the BBC will get their knickers in a twist. It will set off a Strictly alarm.

“Craig Revel Horwood will rush in here and wrestle me to the ground.”

The 39-year-old is paired up with professional dancer Gorka Marquez.

Strictly’s semi-final airs Sunday December 11 at 7:15pm on BBC One.

Read more: Entertainment Daily Awards 2022: Vote for your Best TV Judge now!

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.