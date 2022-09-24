Strictly announces first dances and songs for 2022 celebrities tonight as fans thrilled

The first Strictly Come Dancing live show airs tonight and the first dances for this year’s contestants have been revealed.

The BBC ballroom dancing competition returned last night (September 23) with its glittering launch show.

And tonight the first stars are set to strut their stuff for the judges and public.

A social media video has revealed which stars will be taking on which dances and to what music.

Strictly is heading back to screens tonight with a new crop of celebs! (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing tonight

Paralympic swimmer Ellie Simmonds and professional partner Nikita Kuzmin will dance the Cha Cha Cha to Dance by DNCE.

Former Coronation Street star Will Mellor and partner Nancy Xu will take on the Jive to Livin’ La Vida Loca by Ricky Martin.

Television and radio presenter Tyler West and flame-haired partner Dianne Buswell will do the American Smooth to Falling by Harry Styles.

Footballing legend Tony Adams and his professional Katya Jones will Tango to Go West by Village People.

Television presenter Richie Anderson and partner Giovanni Pernice will also take on the Cha Cha Cha to I’m Your Man by Wham!.

Music legend from the 80s, Matt Goss and professional Nadiya Bychkova will do the Quickstep to Sir Duke by The Chris Walden Big Band.

Strictly reveals the first songs and dances

Meanwhile, EastEnders star James Bye and partner Amy Dowden will Jive to What I Like About You by The Romantics.

Cameraman Hamza Yassin and dancer Jowita Przystal will Foxtrot to Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers’ hit Islands In the Stream.

Actress Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu will Samba to Kiss My (Uh Oh) by Anne Marie and Little Mix.

Former Coronation Street star Kym Marsh and her partner Graziano Di Prima will take on the Jive to Yes by Merry Clayton.

Loose Women star Kaye Adams and professional Kai Widdrington will tackle the Tango to Voulez-Vouz by ABBA.

Comedian Jayde Adams and partner Karen Hauer will Samba to Dirrty by Christina Aguilera.

Television presenter Helen Skelton and professional Gorka Marquez will dance the American Smooth to You Send Me by Aretha Franklin.

Elsewhere, Fleur East and partner Vito Coppola will dance the Cha Cha Cha to Let’s Get Loud by Jennifer Lopez.

Strictly 2022 judges Anton du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse and Craig Revel Horwood smile to the camera (Credit: BBC)

And comedy star Ellie Taylor and professional Johannes Radebe will do the Quickstep to I Am What I Am by Klaus Hallen Tanzorchester.

Fans are already delighted as one said: “Some banging tunes there. Gonna be a fab show.”

Another wrote: “Can’t wait!”

In addition, a third added: “Great song choices for week 1 see you tonight 6:45pm.”

Last night’s launch show saw Giovanni and his 2021 partner Rose Ayling-Ellis reunite leaving fans in tears.

On Friday night, the Italian dancer and actress took to the dance floor for a stunning performance.

One viewer said on Facebook: “Crying all over again, my favourite Strictly couple ever – they are so special together.”

The first Strictly live show will air on BBC One, tonight, from 6:45pm.

