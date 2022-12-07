Strictly will return this weekend for its semi-final as the celebrities dance it out for a place in the final.

Due to the World Cup, Strictly Come Dancing will air on a different day from its usual Saturday night slot.

Instead, the semi-final will air on Sunday (December 11) from 7:15pm.

Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu are the bookies’ favourite to leave Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Who will leave Strictly Come Dancing this weekend?

Last weekend saw Kym Marsh and her professional partner Graziano Di Prima leave the competition.

However, this weekend could see Molly Rainford and Carlos Gu leave the show.

According to Betway, odds are placed at 8/11 for Molly to go.

Meanwhile, Fleur East is the second favourite to leave the BBC competition with odds at 11/8 followed by Will Mellor, with odds of 7/1.

Both Hamza Yassin and Helen Skelton have odds of 33/1 to leave next.

Fleur East and Vito Coppola are second favourites to be eliminated this weekend, according to bookies (Credit: BBC)

Who could win Strictly Come Dancing 2022?

According to Betway, the favourite to win Strictly is Hamza with odds placed at 8/13.

Helen is the second favourite to take home the Glitterball trophy at 11/8.

Coronation Street star Kym became the latest contestant to leave Strictly last weekend.

Kym and Graziano went against Molly and Carlos in the dance-off.

Judges Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse decided to save Molly and Carlos.

However, Anton Du Beke chose to save Kym.

This meant it was down to head judge Shirley Ballas to make the final decision.

Kym Marsh and Graziano Di Prima were sent home last weekend after a dance-off against Molly and Carlos (Credit: BBC)

She decided to save Molly and Carlos, meaning Kym was sent home.

Kym said: “Honestly I’ve loved every single second that I’ve been here.

“I never thought I’d get to this stage, in a million years. I have to say, it’s all down to this man [Graziano] here, he is just wonderful and he will be my friend forever.”

She gushed: “But what a journey it’s been. This show is just wonderful. It shows you things about yourself you don’t know, it shows you how tough you can be.”

Meanwhile, Graziano added: “We became friends from the very first day. I know you’ve learnt how to dance, but I have learnt so much from you, you are a warrior.

“You’re going to be in my heart forever, we’re going to be together many times, because I know I have found a friend for life.”

The Strictly Come Dancing semi-final will air on BBC One, Sunday December 11, from 7:15pm.

The results show will air on BBC One, Monday December 12, at 8:15pm.

