Strictly The Real Full Monty viewers were left in tears as Duncan James paid tribute to his friend Sarah Harding.

The musician took part in this year’s edition of the ITV programme, alongside the likes of James Jordan, Christine McGuinness and Brenda Edwards.

As Duncan went on to explain his motivation for stripping off, the star mentioned Sarah as one of his main reasons.

Duncan James paid tribute to Sarah Harding on Strictly Full Monty (Credit: ITV)

Strictly Full Monty: Duncan James pays tribute to Sarah Harding

Sarah sadly lost her battle to breast cancer in September at the age of 39.

During the show last night (December 13), Duncan shared: “A lot of my friends from the music industry have suffered with breast cancer. One of those friends, Sarah Harding, sadly lost her battle this year.

“Sarah was always such a bubbly girl, full of life, full of fun, biggest smile, and to hear the news that she’d lost the battle…

“It was just heartbreaking.”

The Blue singer added: “If I can bring awareness to one person, I feel like I’m doing something good.”

Viewers appeared emotional over Duncan’s sweet nod to Sarah.

Duncan and Sarah were close friends (Credit: ITV)

Many took to Twitter to comment on the moment.

One viewer said: “I agree with Duncan losing Sarah this year was just heartbreaking.”

Another added: “RIP Sarah Harding, absolute legend. Great to see Duncan doing this for his friend.”

Alongside a series of crying face emojis, a third penned: “Duncan paying tribute to Sarah Harding #StrictlyTheRealFullMonty.”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Christine did so well, it’s not easy dancing in front of people especially with autism. Emotional at the talk of Sarah Harding still can’t believe she’s gone #StrictlyTheRealFullMonty.”

“Sarah Harding,” a fifth tweeted alongside a broken heart.

Duncan opens up on ITV’s The Full Monty

Meanwhile, Duncan previously spoke about Sarah after joining the show.

He told The Mirror: “This was way scarier than performing with Blue, but I hope it encourages people to check themselves.

“We did gigs with Girls Aloud… I was closest to Sarah. I felt very sad when I found out she had cancer. With the whole COVID thing, she didn’t want people to go and see her.”

Sarah’s mum confirmed her death on Instagram in September.

At the time, Marie penned: “She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year.

“It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.”

