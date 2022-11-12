Strictly viewers asking the same thing about Tess Daly’s outfit tonight

Strictly Come Dancing host Tess Daly left viewers asking the same thing tonight thanks to her outfit choice.

The presenter looked stunning in a pink fitted dress with her blonde hair styled in curls.

However, her choice of footwear became the topic of discussion on Twitter and many wondered if Tess had swapped her footwear with co-host Claudia Winkleman.

Strictly Come Dancing viewers asked whether Claudia and Tess had swapped footwear! (Credit: BBC)

Tess Daly on Strictly

Claudia was wearing a black, sparkly mini dress with a pair of silver heels.

However, many Strictly Come Dancing viewers thought Claudia and Tess should have swapped shoes!

One person said on Twitter: “Have Tess and Claudia put on each other’s footwear tonight? Those black boots do NOT go with that pink dress!!”

Someone else added: “Did Claudia and Tess put on each other’s shoes tonight?”

Tess’ outfit caused a stir on Strictly Come Dancing tonight (Credit: BBC)

A third begged: “Claudia and Tess need to swap footwear!”

Meanwhile, a fourth asked: “Have Claudia and Tess swapped footwear?”

However, others had more compliments towards Tess’ footwear.

One commented: “Looking gorgeous Tess!!”

Another gushed: “Wow Tess you look stunning in that dress and boots and I hope you have a fantastic weekend my friend.”

One added: “You look amazing tess love the pink dress looks lovely.”

Claudia and Tess on Halloween

This isn’t the first time Tess and Claudia have caused a stir with their outfit choices for the BBC show.

Last month, for the show’s Halloween special, the pair left viewers unimpressed when they didn’t show up in spooky attire.

Have Tess and Claudia put on each other’s footwear tonight?

Although they were wearing black dresses, viewers wanted to see them in costumes like the judges.

The judges went out in full force on the night as Shirley Ballas and Craig Revel Horwood dressed as Gomez and Morticia Addams.

Claudia Winkleman and Tess Daly didn’t have costumes for Strictly’s Halloween special last month (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Motsi Mabuse looked stunning in incredible skull makeup and Anton Du Beke dressed as Captain Hook.

One viewer complained on Twitter: “Did they run out of Halloween costumes at @bbcstrictly???”

Another wrote: “Why aren’t Tess and Claudia not wearing anything Halloween? Not even a hair accessory.”

A third said: “@bbcstrictly could Tess and Claudia not have joined in on the dressing up fun?”

Meanwhile, opening the show tonight was Ellie Taylor and partner Johannes Radebe, who danced a Charleston to Friendship by Elaine Paige and Bernard Cribbins.

They received 31 out of 40 from the judges.

