BBC issues statement over Strictly start date amid confusing announcement from Tess Daly

Strictly star Tess Daly confused fans yesterday after making an “announcement” about the return of the hit BBC show.

Now, the BBC have clarified Tess’ rather confusing comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Tess Daly reveals Strictly 2023 start date

Last night saw Tess take to Instagram to share a big announcement with her 830k followers.

The star uploaded a video of all the celebrities taking part in this year’s season of Strictly Come Dancing. However, it was the caption of the video that got people talking.

“3 weeks today eek..can’t wait @bbcstrictly,” she captioned the post. This seemed to suggest that the launch show would air on Tuesday, September 12.

Last year, the launch show aired on a Friday – therefore it is a bit unusual for the launch show to air midweek.

However, in a statement to ED! today (Thursday, August 24), the BBC confirmed that the launch show would not be airing on Tuesday, September 12.

It remains to be seen what date the show will launch.

Tess made the announcement (Credit: ITV)

Fans thrilled as Tess reveals Strictly start date

Regardless, fans were excited that the show is almost back. Many took to the comment section of Tess’ Instagram post to gush over how excited they are for the show to return.

“It’s felt like the longest year ever waiting for it!! Cannot wait,” one fan commented.

“Eeeekkkk can’t wait what a fantastic line up too,” another said. “Wow. I can’t wait either,” a third wrote.

“Yay!! Welcome back sequins and sparkle,” another fan said.

“I’m already counting it down now this better be good!” a fifth gushed.

Amanda has fallen ill (Credit: ITV)

Strictly star contracts ‘vicious illness’

In other Strictly-related news, one of the stars of the show revealed that they had been struck down with a “vicious” illness today.

Amanda Abbington – best known for her roles in Sherlock and Mr. Selfrigde – revealed that she has food poisoning. She posted the news on her Instagram earlier today.

“Food poisoning. Particularly vicious one. Any tips on how to feel back to normal GREATLY appreciated,” she posted on her story.

Amanda’s illness comes just weeks before the show is expected to launch. Fingers crossed she’ll be better soon!

Read more: Celebrity MasterChef star Dianne Buswell had movement ‘taken away from her’ during health battle

Strictly returns to BBC One and BBC iPlayer next month.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story.