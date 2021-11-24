Strictly stars Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice last night (November 23) hit back a the judges’ criticism of their quickstep.

The pair danced to Frozen’s Love Is An Open door as part of Movie Week.

And Giovanni was quick to hold his hands up over the mistake.

However, on last night’s It Takes Two, the pro hit back at the criticism and heaped praise on Rose for how she dealt with the mishap.

Rose and Giovanni on addressed their mistake on last week’s Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

What did Rose and Giovanni say about their Strictly quickstep?

It Takes Two host Rylan Clark said: “The judges did pick up on one tiny mistake, but you were the first to put your hands up to it.”

“I was,” Strictly pro Gio admitted.

“It wasn’t a mistake,” he said, explaining that he changed his steps and Rose followed.

Giovanni looked a little frustrated as he addressed the judges’ comments (Credit: BBC)

He then explained what happened on the night.

“I saw the light on the floor too close to me so I tried a different step because I didn’t want to trip over and the good thing, right, she followed me,” he said of Rose.

He added: “She didn’t understand it was a mistake. This is how good she is, now she’s following me. I changed my steps and she followed me.

“This is unbelievable, this is professional level,” he said, seemingly hitting back at Rose being penalised by the judges.

How did viewers react?

It Takes Two fans were very much on Rose and Gio’s side.

“I didn’t realise that’s what happened,” said one. “But I remember watching it going: ‘They seem very close to those lights, hope they don’t trip over them!'”

“My favourites to lift that Glitter Ball,” a second declared.

“Watching re runs of Saturday’s Musical Week I just have to say how brilliant Giovanni and Rose are,” said another.

“Every week they step on the dance floor and just blow the rest of the dancers away. They are a perfect pair made in heaven and I will be voting for them every week.”

