Adam Peaty and Katya Jones have broken their silence amid claims they “almost kissed” on Strictly Come Dancing last night (October 16).

The pair took to the dancefloor for a steamy Argentine tango.

And viewers thought they got a little too caught up in the heat of the moment and almost locked lips.

Adam and Katya danced a sizzling Argentine tango on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Adam and Katya break their silence

Last night, Katya broke her silence when she posted a cryptic message on Instagram.

Sharing a shot of her on FaceTime with her pals, she said: “When all you need is to see your friend smiles.”

She also shared a clip of the dance on Twitter and heaped praised on Adam for his dazzling performance.

“So proud of this,” wrote the dancer. “Hard work speaks for itself! Well done partner.”

So proud of this. Hard work speaks for itself! Well done partner https://t.co/fGqN954E9k — katya Jones (@Mrs_katjones) October 16, 2021

Adam said it was ‘incredible’

Earlier today (October 17), Adam shared a clip of the dance of Instagram and declared that he “loved every second” of it.

He wrote: “Well that was incredible.

“I loved every second of the Argentine tango.”

He also thanked the “amazing” choreographers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adam Peaty MBE (@adam_peaty)

What happened on Strictly last night?

Adam and Katya steamed up the dancefloor on the ballroom show, impressing fans with their slick moves.

Fans were convinced they were about to smooch as they finished the routine.

“Adam nearly kissed Katya then stopped himself!!” said one person on Twitter.

“Looks like he was about to kiss her then. Had to gather himself,” said another.

One asked: “Did Adam just go to kiss Katya and then remember they’re on TV?!”

“Bit of an awkward moment there with Adam and Katya,” said another. “Looked like he was about to kiss her but then realised they were not alone.”

Adam Peaty’s girlfriend has also commented (Credit: Splash)

Adam’s girlfriend Eirianedd Munro has also commented on the performance.

She shared a clip on TikTok of herself pretending to cry, captioned: “Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live tv.”

She then flipped her head backwards while pretending to scream, as the caption said: “Finding out 10 million people also watched it live.”

Eiri and Adam have been together since last year and have a baby boy together.

Katya was married to fellow Strictly star Neil Jones but they split in 2019.

Their break up came close to a year after she was photographed kissing her Strictly partner Seann Walsh.

