Strictly star Will Mellor leaves ‘confused’ fans shocked by his performance

Strictly star Will Mellor left viewers more than a little hot under the collar last night and many were shocked by it!

Whether you know him from Hollyoaks, Two Pints of Lager, Line of Duty or Coronation Street, Will might not be your first thought when it comes to having a crush.

But boy has he proved everyone wrong after his Dirty Dancing performance during Strictly‘s Movie Week.

Hearts were definitely beating fast last night (Credit: BBC)

Will Mellor performs American Smooth on Strictly

On Saturday (October 8) Will took to the floor to perform an America Smooth with his partner Nancy Xu.

He smouldered as Johnny Castle, the Patrick Swayze character from the hit film.

The pair set pulses racing with their dance to Cry to Me.

“You’ve both made ballroom actually look sexy,” judge Craig Revel Horwood told them. “I thought it was brilliant.”

Motsi Mabuse agreed: “I try so hard to stay seating, but I kept on going ‘wow’!”

She added: “You dance with your partner and I think every woman would like to dance with you that way. There’s a dedication to the partner and the dance, that felt like watching a movie.”

“Style, cool, sensual chemistry and two hearts that looked like they were beating as one. Well done,” Shirley Ballas said.

Anton du Beke also agreed it was “really terrific”.

Will and Nancy performed to music from Dirty Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly fans go wild for Will Mellor

Viewers at home agreed, but many were completely surprised by the strength of their feelings for him.

“Will Mellor is hot – why have I not seen this before?” queried one.

“I think I’m in love with Will Mellor,” added a second.

A third wrote: “Good Grief Will Mellor makes my ovaries quiver.”

“This morning I was all like ‘oh cba with the American Smooth, that one bores me’ – then Will Mellor did it…” said someone else followed by a hot emoji.

Another said: “Yep Strictly, I’m in love with Will Mellor. I’m all unnecessary.”

“I think I’m going to need an STI test after that American Smooth,” joked one commenter.

Someone else was surprised about the attraction: “I honestly had no idea that I would fancy Will Mellor this much!”

“When did Will Mellor get hot?” another felt similar.

“I didn’t have developing a crush on Will Mellor on my 2022 bingo card, but here we are,” said someone else.

And yet one more wrote: “When did Will Mellor get sexy? I’m so confused.”

Will spoke lovingly about his mum (Credit: BBC)

Will on his mum

As if his dance didn’t set the public’s hearts aflutter, Will also spoke warmly about his mum making viewers swoon all over again.

His mum and sister were in the audience and Will said: “To put a smile on her face, you don’t know what she’s been through, I am so happy she’s here tonight.

“She’s everything to me. My mum is my world. If she’s happy I’m happy.”

Fans were off again…

“Talking about his mum made my heart melt,” said one.

“I hope my little ones love me as much as Will Mellor loves his mum,” added a second.

A third wrote: “Will Mellor: ‘My Mum’s my world’ – I’m in tears now.”

Will and Nancy received high scores for their routine, which saw them in joint third with 33 points alongside Kym Marsh.

Tyler West and partner Dianne Buswell topped the leaderboard with a whooping 38 points after they received the first 10s of the series for their Charleston.

Strictly Come Dancing: The Results airs tonight at 7.20pm on BBC One.

