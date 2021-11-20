Strictly star Tilly Ramsay’s relationship with Nikita ‘isn’t quite going to plan’ as ‘flirty fun vanishes’

Has the Strictly bubble burst for Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin?

That’s what one body language expert thinks following their performance last Saturday night (November 13).

Judi James has revealed that it looks as though the couple’s relationship “isn’t quite going to plan”.

And it seems it’s coming from pro dancer Nikita, with Tilly seeing “more support” from her partner.

Nikita appears to be feeling the strain of being in the bottom two with Strictly partner Tilly (Credit: BBC)

What did Judi James say about Strictly stars Tilly and Nikita?

Judi has teamed up with Buzz Bingo to analyse the Strictly couples, revealing if she thinks they’re getting cosy off camera.

And, after weeks of rumours of the Strictly curse for Tilly and Nikita, it seems romance is off the agenda for the pair for now.

Judi said: “Tilly shows huge signs of resilience but it’s also obvious from the way she turns her wide, rounded eyes to Nikita that she’s seeking support and endorsement from him.

“She now mirrors his body language on and off the dancefloor but it might also be obvious to her that Nikita’s signals are showing signs of frustration and impatience with some of the scores and comments.”

Rumours had been rife of a romance between the pair (Credit: BBC)

The ‘flirty fun’ has gone for Tilly and Nikita

And she unfortunately said she feels like their relationship “isn’t quite going to plan”.

“His yell at the end of last week’s dance sounded aggressive and battle-like and his grin had become rigid, with his mouth often falling at the corners,” Judi said.

“His chin raises and his lower jaw juts in a micro-gesture of displeasure.

“And, although he still places a supportive-looking arm around Tilly, their signals of natural, semi-flirty fun seem to have vanished.”

A body language expert has noted changes in the couple’s relationship (Credit: BBC)

What’s the latest on Nikita’s girlfriend?

Of course, Nikita is loved-up with girlfriend Nicole Wirt, who has thrown her support behind the couple.

And, after a couple of weeks in the bottom two, it appears they might need that support this weekend.

The Strictly results show airs tomorrow (November 21) at 7.15pm on BBC One.

