It Takes Two fans ‘sobbing’ as Sara Davies breaks down over Strictly exit

Strictly fans were left ‘sobbing’ after Sara Davies gave an emotional interview on It Takes Two last night following her exit from the competition.

The Dragons’ Den star became the latest celebrity to exit the show last weekend. The devastating result came following a tense dance-off with TV presenter, Tilly Ramsay.

Sara and her dance partner, Aljaž Škorjanec, appeared on the Strictly spin-off show to give their first proper interview following their exit.

Sara and Aljaź were eliminated from Strictly on Sunday (Credit: BBC)

What did Sara Davies say on Strictly: It Takes Two?

Speaking to host Rylan Clark, Sara said: “Do you know, I woke up this morning and I was just…I was just lost.”

The Strictly star then started to cry and went on to say: “I just usually have a little routine…The alarm goes off at 5 o’clock, check my Instagram stories and you’ve [Aljaź] put a little post on and I’m like ‘oh, he’s woke up!’

“And then we’d meet at our little studio, we had our own set of keys, and I’d let us in, and then you’d go off and make the coffees. And I’d turn the glitterball on, even though we really didn’t need a glitterball at 6 o’clock in the morning, but it just got us in the mood.”

“It was just wonderful,” she said of her time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Sara got emotional watching her Strictly best bits on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans say on Twitter?

After watching the star break down in her interview, fans of the show took to Twitter to talk about how they’d got emotional just watching it.

“I am SOBBING at Sara and Aljaź. They were gone a little too soon,” one viewer wrote.

“Literally sobbing over Sara’s little speech at the end of It Takes Two. Will miss her and Aljaź so much. You guys were brilliant!” another viewer said.

“Sobbing at @SaraDaviesCC & @AljazSkorjanec best bits on It Takes Two I miss them so much already” a third Strictly viewer tweeted.

Sara had fans ‘sobbing’ after an emotional interview on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

What else did Sara have to say?

Strictly star Sara took to Twitter yesterday to sing Aljaž’s praises.

Posting four pictures of herself and the Slovenian dancer, Sara wrote: “What an unbelievable experience! I’m going to miss dancing – but what I’m really gonna miss is this guy. He is one in a million and will forever be an honourary member of the Davies clan.”

The next round of Strictly will see the stars dancing to musical numbers on Saturday.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC One, Saturday November 20, at 6:35pm.

