Strictly’s Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice have wowed the crowd with their chemistry this series.

And it seems Rose has made just as much as an impact on Giovanni himself.

Rose and Gio have been a huge hit on the show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly’s Rose has made a big impression on Giovanni

It’s no secret Rose and Giovanni have become great friends since the actress joined Strictly Come Dancing as a contestant.

They’ve been spotted together a number of times outside the BBC studio and even romantically linked after Giovanni split with Maura Higgins.

Giovanni has really changed since meeting Rose, and for the better.

But there’s no truth in those rumours as Rose, 26, has been dating Samuel Arnold for seven years.

However, he’s far from her only admirer.

Heat magazine has reported Giovanni is a ‘changed man’ since he got to know Rose.

Giovanni and Rose share a close friendship (Credit: BBC)

“Giovanni has really changed since meeting Rose, and for the better,” said a source.

“He’s seen the obstacles Rose has had to face in life, and he’s just in awe of her.

“She’s one of the first women who he’s met who’s not taken in by his charms, and she isn’t afraid to challenge him or take the bleep out of him, which he loves.”

Giovanni’s rep told The Mirror: “Gio has been publicly so supportive of Rose, and what she’s taught him, and the entire British public about representation and the deaf community.

“Gio has always been a wonderful person and dancer, and is, of course immensely enjoying this series with Rose.”

Rose and Giovanni could win the Glitterball trophy

Bookies have declared Rose and Giovanni are the favourites to win this series of Strictly.

The prediction comes after the dancing duo pulled off what’s been applauded as ‘the greatest dance of all time’.

Rose Ayling-Ellis stunned Strictly fans with her performance (Credit: BBC)

On November 13, Giovanni, 32, and Rose, who plays Frankie Lewis in EastEnders, moved fans to tears with their performance.

Half-way through, the music was cut and they performed part of their routine in silence, as a tribute to members of the deaf or hard-of-hearing community.

Afterwards Giovanni took to social media, sharing a picture of the pair hugging after their dance.

Alongside a sweet snap of Giovanni and Rose sharing a hug after their star turn, the Italian dancer wrote: “A moment that will remain forever in my heart️.”

“You really are a ROLE MODEL,” he said.

One viewer commented: “#Strictly #Giovanni #Rose without saying anything, they said everything. Absolutely beautiful, the look of love. Unconditional love. Reach for the stars and glitter ball.”

This week, Giovanni treated Rose to a special dinner date to celebrate her birthday.

This weekend in musicals week, and the pair will perform the Quickstep to Love Is An Open Door from the movie Frozen.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on BBC1 on Saturday (November 20) at the slightly earlier time of 6.35pm.

