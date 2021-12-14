Strictly Come Dancing stars John Whaite, AJ Odudu and Rose Ayling-Ellis are set to compete in the final this weekend.

The final three couples are the last remaining contestants in the BBC One competition.

But who will take home the Strictly Glitterball Trophy?

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe are in the Strictly final (Credit: BBC)

Strictly final: What are the latest odds?

According to BetVictor, John and partner Johannes Radebe‘s chances of winning were slashed after landing in the bottom two.

The pair currently have odds of 20/1.

AJ and Kai Widdrington stand in at 7/1.

Rose is still the frontrunner in the competition

Meanwhile, Rose and Giovanni Pernice are clear favourites with odds of 1/8.

Sam Boswell, a spokesperson at BetVictor, said: “AJ Odudu made a strong comeback at the Semi-Finals.

“AJ received a perfect score for her quickstep and topped the judge’s scoreboard along with Rose Ayling-Ellis.

Could Rose and Giovanni win the show? (Credit: BBC)

“Rose has been BetVictor’s favourite to win throughout most of series 19. Rose is still the frontrunner in the competition and at 1/8 she will be one of the shortest priced winners to ever land the glitterball.”

Speaking about John, Sam added: “After appearing in the dance-off last week, John Whaite’s odds have now shrank to 20/1. John has consistently outdanced other competitors on the show, regularly receiving high scores from the judges.

“Unfortunately, the former Bake Off star may simply not be as popular with the public as the other celebs in the competition.”

Strictly backstage chaos

Meanwhile, it comes after reports claimed that the upcoming final has allegedly been thrown into chaos.

Sources claim a “backstage feud” has threatened to ruin the reunion dance, leaving BBC bosses with multiple headaches.

A source spoke to The Sun: “There’s nothing to suggest the dance won’t happen but it’s going to be a difficult one to arrange.”

