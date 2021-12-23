John Whaite has shared his “thoughtful” gesture for his followers on Christmas Day.

The GBBO star has whisked himself and partner Paul Atkins to Scottish for Christmas, following his stint on the BBC One show.

The pair are set to spend the festive period alone with their dog Abel.

John Whaite reveals touching Christmas gesture

However, John has since revealed plans to include his followers in on the festive day.

Taking to social media yesterday (December 22), the star shared his touching gesture with fans.

He announced: “Hi everyone. While I know the main focus at Christmas time is on family and friends, I appreciate that many of you will be alone this Christmas – whether that’s down to COVID or some other reason out of your control – so I’d like to offer a little slice of solace.

Drop in and out as you wish

“At 11am on Christmas Day morning I’ll do an Instagram live as I walk around a loch here in Scotland.

“We can have a little chat and soak in the scenery.”

In addition, John added: “It’s just a little something I’d like to do to offer some support to those who need it most.

Strictly star John Whaite has revealed his touching gesture this Christmas (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Drop in and out as you wish. It’ll last about an hour, and I’ll be happy to answer any questions whatsoever as you come along on the walk with me. Much love to you all.”

He accompanied the heartfelt note with a stunning photo of his surroundings in Scotland.

And it didn’t take long for John to be inundated with positive messages.

John praised by fans

Taking to the comments, one fan said: “This is awesome. What a lovely idea. Even those of us not ‘alone’ can feel lonely at Christmas.”

A second wrote: “Hold on – you cook? You dance? And a super kind human too! A lovely idea.”

A third wrote: “What an amazing human doing this.”

It follows shortly after John’s stint on Strictly (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Another shared: “You are such a beautiful soul.”

In addition, Lisa Faulkner added: “This is so lovely.”

Meanwhile, John previously revealed his plans to spend Christmas alone with fiancé Paul.

He admitted that the pair hadn’t spent much time together since he joined Strictly.

Speaking to OK!, John shared: “We’ve booked a cabin in the middle of Scotland in a national park. It’s just us and our dog. We’re not going to see any family or friends.

“With Strictly being so manic, we haven’t seen much of each other, so we’ve decided this Christmas we’re going to dedicate to each other.”

He continued: “We’ll see our families before we go, but then we’ll have no phone signal or Wi-Fi.”

