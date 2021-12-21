Strictly Come Dancing and It Takes Two star Janette Manrara shared some emotional baby news during an appearance on Good Morning Britain today (December 21).

Janette revealed that it’s the first Christmas in two years that she and husband Aljaz Skorjanec are spending in Slovenia with family.

She also spoke about the extra-special gift waiting to greet them.

Strictly star Janette was beaming as she shared her news during the GMB interview (credit: ITV)

What news did Strictly star Janette Manrara share?

Speaking to hosts Adil Ray and Charlotte Hawkins, Janette said: “Aljaz’s sister had a baby in February and we hadn’t met her yet, and last night when we landed it was very emotional.

Read more: GMB in chaos as Adil Ray sparks huge COVID row

“The two girls and Aljaz’s sister and dad were there waiting for us and there were definitely tears.

“It’s a little Christmas gift for us to be here with Aljaz’s family and be with our nieces. It’s been a long time coming, so very happy to be here.”

Janette reunites on Strictly with Aljaz

Janette, who returned to Strictly on Saturday night’s final, also spoke about dancing with Aljaz on the show.

“It was so special,” she gushed. “There were definitely tears in our eyes when we finished doing that.

“I don’t think I’ve ever been more nervous on Strictly Come Dancing than I was dancing with Aljaz that night.

Janette said dancing was Aljaz was a dream come true (Credit: YouTube)

“I haven’t danced in a long time because I’ve been doing It Takes Two which is exciting, and other projects, but dancing is at the core of what I am.

“I’m a dancer, so to be able to come back and do it – not only with Aljaz, but also on the Strictly dance floor, on the Strictly final and with Ed Sheeran, it was definitely one of those pinch yourself moments that you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

She continued: “It was a big deal to come back. I almost was like, oh, do I still have my dance legs? They’re still in here!

“There’s something about dancing with Aljaz that nothing else in the world touches, so to be able to share that with everybody on such a special night was awesome.”

Janette is a fan of Rose Ayling-Ellis

Janette shared her thoughts on Rose Ayling-Ellis, who was crowned this year’s winner on Saturday night.

She said: “She is probably one of the most remarkable human beings I’ve ever met.

“As a dancer you move through listening to the music, so to see that feeling and that kind of artistry can be created with someone who cannot hear anything is just so special.

Janette and Aljaz danced together in the Strictly final this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Read more: John Whaite is set to become the real winner of Strictly Come Dancing

“It goes to show you that dancing is more than just listening to a song that you like. It’s a feeling, it’s an emotion. It’s a vibrancy that goes through your body and Rose is such an example to all the people who want to do something that they think is impossible.

“To see her pick up the Glitter Ball with Giovanni at the weekend – I think they are more than worthy winners – and she is the loveliest, funniest, kindest person backstage you could ever meet. So not only is she brilliant on camera, behind the scenes she just lit up everybody’s day.”

Does anyone else have a tear in their eye?

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.