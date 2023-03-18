Things got filthy on today’s edition of Saturday Kitchen, after Strictly star Fleur East made an x-rated confession.

Today’s show saw Fleur catch-up with Matt Tebbutt to promote her new single.

Fleur was the guest on today’s Saturday Kitchen (Credit: BBC)

I’m a Celeb: Fleur East makes filthy quip

Things got saucy in the kitchen when Fleur, 35, started helping to prepare cockles for the main dish.

“I’ve never handled cockles before,” she announced, before laughing.

“Well, it’s your lucky day!” Matt replied. “There’s a joke in there somewhere, but I’m not going to make it!”

Fleur continued laughing, adding: “Yeah, let’s not make it.”

They need do have Fleur East on every week!

On Twitter, viewers watching laughed at the double entendre. One viewer shared a meme which read ‘Naughty.’

Fleur previously starred on I’m a Celeb in 2018, where she finished in fourth place. During her season, Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle.

Since coming second to Ben Haenow on the X Factor back in 2014, Fleur has had a successful music career.

Fleur laughed at the joke (Credit: BBC)

On Saturday Kitchen, she discussed how her new song Count the Ways was directed at an ex-boyfriend.

And viewers loved the uplifting, positive vibe she brought to the BBC programme.

Taking to social media, one fan wrote: “They need do have Fleur East on every week to dance and party!”

A second agreed: “Fleur East is brilliant, she deserves to be a much bigger star than she is…”

“Loved the crew groovin’ to Fleur East’s new song,” added a third.

When was Fleur on Strictly?

More recently, Fleur waltzed onto the dance floor for 2022’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Partnered with Vito Coppola, Fleur proved to be a capable dancer – but sadly ended up in the dance off four times.

Fleur also was a runner-up on Strictly last year (Credit: BBC)

However, she was the first person of the series to land a perfect 40 score for her couple’s choice in Blackpool, and finished the series as a runner-up.

Hamza Yassin lifted the glitterball and won the series last year.

