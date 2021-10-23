Strictly star Dan Walker has joked that he looks like Ross from Friends, after a fake tan mishap ahead of the next live show.

The BBC Breakfast star, 44, posted a picture on social media showing him looking decidedly more orange than usual, after undergoing some prep for the programme.

Strictly: Dan Walker shows off tan fail

Alongside the photo, he joked: “Do you ever get the feeling that you’ve left something in the oven too long?”

He also added the hashtag “#RossFromFriends” to suggest he resembled Ross (David Schwimmer) in the Friends episode, where the character accidentally gets far too much tanning mist sprayed in his face.

“#IHopeItWashesOff #Tantastic,” the star added.

Dan’s fake tan blunder tickled his fans.

“Trying to see but… the glare… it’s too much!” one joked on Twitter, while another person said it was “sooo funny”.

“You’ve been Tangoed!!!” teased another.

Another person declared that the presenter looked “fanTANstic”, while one wrote: “You could get a really good part in EastEnders as disgruntled customer or as an outside patio heater.”

Dan Walker is paired with Nadiya Bychkova on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Followers poke fun at Dan’s tan

Plenty of people chimed in with some Friends references of their own.

“Where did you go? Was that place… the sun?” said one.

“Did you count Mississippily?” posted another.

However, one fan assured Dan that his tan would probably be muted on TV, posting: “The saving grace of it is that the studio lights will fade the colour somewhat. Good luck for tonight!”

Dan Walker is sporting a deep tan (Credit: BBC)

And one appreciative viewer said they were impressed with the TV star’s “110% commitment”.

Dan – who is paired with pro Nadiya Bychkova in the BBC ballroom contest – previously suggested that all of the sequins, sparkles and glamour could be one of the least comfortable parts of the competition for him.

Speaking before he took to the dancefloor, he admitted he was “40% excited, 60% terrified” and said that was to do with the outfits as much as anything else.

In a separate post, Dan thanked fans for all the support since he has been on Strictly, saying it was “so much fun”.

“We’ll see you on the dancefloor later,” he said last week.

“Early warning… it’s a bit different to MC Hammer tonight.”

