Strictly Come Dancing star Dan Walker has revealed he’s already lost a ‘third of a stone’ in weight.

The BBC Breakfast presenter is paired with dance partner, Nadiya Bychkova, on the BBC One show.

And it appears that Dan is already being put through his paces.

Dan Walker showcased his Strictly weight loss on BBC Breakfast (Credit: BBC One)

Dan Walker discusses Strictly Come Dancing weight loss

The Strictly star opened up on their rehearsals on BBC Breakfast earlier today (September 22).

It came after co-host Sally Nugent pointed out Dan’s recent transformation.

She said: “Before we do anything else, I have to ask you – you look a little bit different to me today.”

Dan asked: “What do you mean?”

Sally then responded: “Well, a little bit more tanned. And a little bit thinner!”

Dan, who recently visited the hospital after banging his head, was quick to take the compliment.

Working on my new dancey posture with @sallynugent on the #BBCbreakfast this morning.

Also noticed that my trousers were a bit loosey-goosey. Turns out I’ve lost a third of a stone already dancing with @NadiyaBychkova !!! 😓#StretchyBoss pic.twitter.com/RHRfvN4Mr2 — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) September 22, 2021

He added: “I haven’t had any tan – maybe it’s the head injury from last week!

“I have actually lost, with this dancing business, I’ve lost a third of a stone already.

“My trousers are a little bit looser in the waist-based area.”

I’ve lost a third of a stone already

Despite his recent loss, Dan insisted that’s he eating more than ever.

The presenter explained: “But I’ve been eating more food than I’ve probably ever eaten before. Yesterday I must have had four flapjacks!”

Furthermore, Dan also hinted at his weight loss on Twitter.

Dan is paired with professional partner Nadiya Bychkova (Credit: BBC)

The star shared a snap of himself and Sally on the famous red sofa.

Sitting up straight in the shot, Dan joked: “Working on my new dancey posture with @sallynugent on the #BBCbreakfast this morning.

“Also noticed that my trousers were a bit loosey-goosey. Turns out I’ve lost a third of a stone already dancing with

@NadiyaBychkova.”

Dan’s training injury

However, Dan’s journey hasn’t been completely smooth sailing on Strictly.

Last week, he was sent to hospital after banging his head on a window.

Thankfully, the star didn’t cause any serious damage and soon made his way home to rest.

