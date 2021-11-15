Strictly star Dan Walker hits back at very vocal critics as he survives another week

TV presenter Dan Walker has taken to Twitter to hit back at his critics after making it through to another week on Strictly Come Dancing.

Following last night’s show, Dan told fans not to shout at him.

Dan Walker has hit back at Strictly fans (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Dan say?

He wrote: “Please don’t shout at me. I’m having an amazing time, my kids are delighted, and it’s only a TV show!”

He then went on to say: “For those asking, I don’t know who is voting for us (probably not Craig) but we’re incredibly thankful to everyone who is.”

He finished the tweet off with: “See you next week. Can’t wait.” The tweet was accompanied by laughing and dancing emojis, as well as a picture of Dan, 44, and his Strictly dance partner, Nadiya Bychkova.

Read more: Strictly guest star James Blunt is officially the funniest celebrity – and these tweets prove it!

Dan and Nadiya progressed to week eight of Strictly after the star of Dragon’s Den, Sara Davies was voted off, and fans were not happy.

Dan and Nadiya progressed to Week 9 of Strictly (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly fans have to say?

Some Strictly viewers took to Twitter last night to vent their frustration against the BBC Breakfast presenter. One quipped: “If Dan doesn’t go next week I’m writing a formal complaint.”

Another wrote: “If I’ve said it once, I’ve said it a million times. Who the hell is voting for Dan Walker?”

“Dan being safe AGAIN!??? He seems so lovely but come on, it’s a talent competition!!” another Strictly viewer moaned.

However, some Strictly viewers were on Dan’s side and decided to comment beneath his plea on Twitter.

“Seriously, people need to get a grip, it’s a TV show, not life or death,” one Strictly viewer wrote, before declaring: “Who’s voting for Dan? ME. EVERY! WEEK!”

What was Dan’s response?

On Monday’s BBC Breakfast, Dan spoke some more about his time on the show. He said: “It shouldn’t exclude people who have not danced before. There are so many talented dancers, as a fan, I love watching people who are brilliant and are fantastic from day one, but there is room for people who are learning too.”

Dan says he’s loving every second of his Strictly journey (Credit: BBC)

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing fans furious as Dan Walker escapes elimination again this week

“That is the beauty of the programme, and I am loving every second of it.”

Dan and Nadiya are now in the final eight dance couples of the competition. Week Nine of Strictly is going to feature dance routines from some of the “best-loved musicals of all time”.

You can catch Dan and Nadiya on Strictly on Saturday, 20th of November at 6:35 pm.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of Strictly Come Dancing still featuring Dan.