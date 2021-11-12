Dan Walker has revealed that he’s been secretly battling an injury on Strictly Come Dancing.

The BBC Breakfast presenter is currently one of the favourites to get booted off the competition this week.

Dan and his partner, Nadiya Bychkova, were very close to the bottom of the leaderboard last week. However, at the time they managed to avoid being in the Bottom Two.

Sadly, it looks like their luck may be about to change for the worse.

During an appearance on It Takes Two, Dan confessed that he has been falling behind with training.

Dan Walker reveals Strictly Come Dancing injury

While chatting with Janette Manrara, he confessed that he has been battling with an injury.

“It’s been going alright, we’ve had a slight issue this week. I had a bit of an injury to my left calf,” he said.

“We haven’t been able to do that much dancing this week, have we?”

Dan has had a tough time of it while on Strictly.

He may not be the best dancer, but he’s been giving it his best go.

As a result, when he read a headline that questioned why he was still in the competition, Dan made sure to respond.

He wrote on Instagram: “I’m not sure but we are incredibly thankful for all the support and it’s a true privilege to be a small part of the biggest show on the telly.

“I know articles like this are sourced from a few comments on social media but each week I get thousands of messages from people who love the show and are really enjoying watching @nadiyabychkova teaching me to dance.”

The TV star continued: “When I’ve watched Strictly in the past I have always liked seeing great dancers but also those who learn to love it and are working hard to improve every week. It’s a TV show and not the world championships.”

“I never thought I would be able to do some of the things Nadiya has taught me. She has given me a confidence that I thought was way beyond me. I just want to learn as many dances as possible,” he added.

