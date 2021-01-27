Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec was speechless on Morning Live as he reunited with his family digitally on the BBC daytime show.

The professional dancer, 30, joined host Gethin Jones in the studio for today’s (Wednesday, January 27) episode.

Strictly star Aljaz Skorjanec was on Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

What did Strictly star Aljaz say on Morning Live?

He spoke about missing his relatives back in Slovenia, whom he hasn’t seen in a year.

“It has been almost a year since I saw them and travelled home to see my family,” he said.

“It’s hard knowing they are so close, it’s only an hour-and-a-half flight away.”

The dancer said he hasn’t seen his family in Slovenia in almost a year (Credit: BBC)

His sister, he explained, is heavily pregnant, so he wouldn’t want to do anything to put them at risk.

Aljaz went on to say that he misses his relatives dearly and “can’t wait to get home and see them”.

Gethin asked the dancer what he would say to them, if they were watching the programme in their home country.

He then spoke to the screen in Slovenian, before they turned to the TV in the studio and his mum, dad, sister and brother-in-law appeared there.

Aljaz couldn’t believe it and sat in stunned silence as his family spoke to him.

Gethin surprised Aljaz by getting his family on video link (Credit: BBC)

What did Aljaz’s sister say?

His sister said, beaming: “It’s a year last time we hug and kiss and we really can’t wait to hug you again. But just like you said, it’s FaceTime and everything so we should see each other and call you. We are missing you so much, we love you and can’t wait to hug you again.”

Elsewhere on the programme, Aljaz spoke about having his wife, fellow Strictly star Janette Manrara, home with him.

The couple had to spend ages apart for COVID-19 safety reasons during last year’s series.

Strictly Come Dancing star Aljaz and wife Janette (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Aljaz said that in their 10 years of being together, they had never spent so much time apart.

He told The One Show star Gethin: “It is amazing having her home.”

Aljaz then joked, “After a day, you go back to…” and pulled a face, before adding quickly: “No! It’s nice to have her home.”

