Strictly star AJ Odudu has dropped a “huge hint” that she is romancing her professional partner Kai Widdrington, one expert has claimed.

Body language expert Judi James analysed the couple’s performance last week and said she’s sure the “real thing” might just be “developing”.

And, with no significant others to speak of, the pair are single and ready to mingle without fear of the Strictly curse.

Things are hotting up between Strictly stars AJ and Kai, it has been claimed (Credit: BBC)

What did Judi say about Strictly stars AJ and Kai?

Judi has teamed up with Buzz Bingo and has revealed that she thinks AJ and Kai are getting closer.

She said: “Their single status meant there were no bitter partners in the background muttering about the curse of Strictly.

“The gorgeous AJ looked more than happy to drop huge non-verbal hints that seemed to endorse all that ‘are they dating’ speculation.”

After watching last weekend’s performance, Judi added that they looked at each other “adoringly”.

And she also mentioned their “near-kiss” at the end of the routine and said that it caused a “fan frenzy”.

She added: “There were clues during their VTs and their balcony interviews that this might just be the real thing developing.”

Last week’s dance didn’t set the judges alight (Credit: BBC)

Did AJ and Kai have a lovers’ tiff?

However, Judi also noted that perhaps they’d had a lovers’ tiff ahead of the show last week.

“The VT at AJ’s mum’s house showed the pair not only sitting apart on separate chairs but their body language made that gap look even more pronounced.

“Neither leaned into the other, there was no touch and AJ kept her arms folded in a barrier ritual, glancing at him over her shoulder.”

Judi added: “Authentic relationships can be as enhancing or as risky as any workplace romance. Did a hiccup scupper their scores last week?”

Catch AJ and Kai on Strictly this Saturday (November 20) at 6.35pm on BBC One.

