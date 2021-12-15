Strictly Come Dancing fans are worried about AJ Odudu as the star breaks her silence on her injury.

The 33-year-old revealed today (Wednesday, December 15), that she’s on crutches just days before the final.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AJ Odudu (@ajodudu)

Who is AJ Odudu up against in the final?

The Strictly Come Dancing final is three days away, and the tension is ramping up. Rose Ayling-Ellis, AJ Odudu and John Whaite will all be competing for the Glitterball trophy come Saturday (December 18), and viewers can’t wait.

Following last weekend’s semi-final, AJ said she felt like “the luckiest girl in the world”.

Read more: Rylan Clark reveals ‘Strictly Come Dancing first’ as he shares exciting news ahead of this weekend’s final

“Still can’t believe we’re Strictly FINALISTS! I’m so happy I could burst,” she wrote on Instagram. “Thank you for all your votes and kind messages and thank you Kai for believing in me.”

However, fans of the show are now worrying about AJ Odudu after she revealed that she’s injured.

AJ revealed today that she’s on crutches, just days before the final (Credit: BBC)

What did AJ Odudu say about her injury?

In an interview with Newsbeat on BBC Radio 1, AJ revealed that she is suffering from ankle ligament damage. Her injury has meant that she has been unable to do any training so far this week.

“Entering the final week, I literally am on crutches at the worst possible time,” she said. “But I’m trying to power through.”

However, AJ and her dance partner, Kai Widdrington, are hopeful they’ll still be able to compete on Saturday.

“Hey, listen, even if Kai has to just carry me around that dancefloor, and I’ll do some ‘armography’, we’ll make it work,” she said.

Fans have shown their support for AJ after her injury news (Credit: BBC)

What have Strictly fans said?

Fans of Strictly, and of AJ, took to Twitter to praise the star for her determination to make the final, despite her injury.

“AJ said I’m not letting an injury stop me, I’ll be dancing in that final even if Kai has to carry me and that is why she is a winner already in my eyes!” one viewer wrote.

Another said: “So sorry to hear about your injury this week. Take care. Hope you can dance on Saturday.”

Read more: Dan Walker confirms return to Strictly as he teases group performance

A third admitted: “@AJOdudu being injured makes me nervous for the @bbcstrictly final.”

Another added: “Hope @AJOdudu heals quickly. How gutting.”

One tweeted: “Hope @AJOdudu you can pull through. Amazing dancer! Do hope can make it to the final.”

You can (hopefully) catch AJ Odudu in the Strictly final on Saturday, December 18 at 7 pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Are you worried about AJ Odudu? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.