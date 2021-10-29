Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has jokingly been put on a ‘sweet ban’ after ‘losing his abs’.

During Strictly‘s spin-off show It Takes Two last night, his professional partner Katya Jones told Adam “no sweets”.

Host Janette Manrara said they had a “surprise” for Adam and Katya behind the pillows on the sofa.

Adam looked delighted by the fudge (Credit: BBC)

Adam Peaty on Strictly

As the pair pulled out a small jar of toffee, Adam said: “What a treat! Oh my God! Is that fudge?! Oh wow. My two favourite things.”

Katya said: “However, not this week, he said his abs are going.

“His abs are not there, so no sweets.”

Katya told Adam “no sweets” after he ‘lost his abs’ (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, Adam and Katya discussed their dance this weekend as they get ready to perform the Viennese Waltz.

Adam said: “For me the Waltz has been hard. Because she’s saying you have to move on the natural, on the box, on the reverse naturals and I’m like what are these naturals?

“So I’m thinking about articulating everything while she’s like, ‘head, ears, drag the ears down, frame, frame, frame.’ I’m like, ‘Give me a break!'”

Adam added: “The two things I’ve taken away from this whole week is I’ve got to drive, as the dominant I’ve got to use the left side of my chest because if I don’t it looks awful.”

Adam and Katya spoke about their Waltz this weekend (Credit: BBC)

Katya said: “It’s pretty much perfect now.”

Meanwhile, it comes after Adam came under fire for his performance last weekend as some people thought it wasn’t ‘appropriate’ for a family show.

Adam and Katya performed the Samba but his skin-tight jeans left many viewers distracted.

One person said on Twitter: “Adam Peaty should be reminded that it’s a family show.”

“It was not suitable for family time viewing,” another ranted.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, Saturday, October 30, at 7:10pm.

