Strictly star Adam Peaty hits out at ‘almost kiss’ gossip as he warns of consequence

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty has hit back at “gossip” over his saucy Argentine tango with Katya Jones.

The pair sent the rumour mill into overdrive this weekend, after viewers accused them of “almost kissing” at the end of the performance.

Now, Adam has issued a warning to fans commenting on the sizzling moment.

Strictly: Adam Peaty hits back at Katya Jones ‘gossip’

Adam, 26, addressed the speculation on social media yesterday (October 17).

Alongside a snap of his Strictly performance, he penned: “We go again, thank you so much for all your support! Such a relief!

“To everyone who sees what they want to see, your comments have real life consequences.

Your comments have real life consequences

“I will not be lowered or overcome by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

In addition, Adam said: “Great to spend some much needed time today with my boy.”

Adam and Katya’s fellow Strictly stars rushed to show their support in the comments.

Strictly star Adam Peaty has spoken out after his ‘almost kiss’ with Katya Jones (Credit: BBC)

John Whaite wrote: “You’re amazing love. You inspire so many so forget the noise.”

Aljaz Skorjanec added: “Beautiful! Focus on point.”

Graziano Di Prima shared: “Look at you Man!”

Meanwhile, a fan commented: “No need to explain yourself, just remain happy ignore all negativity.”

A second posted: “You totally brought the drama and emotion to the dance… incredible lifts and storytelling. Congratulations.”

Another added: “Listen to the dancers… they know that you were playing the role to perfection, if others want to drag you down, it says so much more about them than it does you. You’re doing incredible.”

Adam is dating girlfriend Eirianedd Munro (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Has Adam’s girlfriend spoken out?

Yes! Following the performance, girlfriend Eirianedd Munro addressed the ‘almost kiss’ on social media.

It came after a number of viewers commented on Adam and Katya’s steamy performance.

Eiri, who shares one-year-old son George-Anderson with Adam, captioned a selfie photo: “Not worried.”

Furthermore, she shared a TikTok video of herself pretending to cry.

She captioned the post: “Watching your boyfriend almost kiss another woman on live tv.”

Eiri then whipped her head backwards while pretending to scream as the words: “Finding out 10 million people also watched it live,” were written across the clip.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday (October 23) at 7.05pm on BBC One.

