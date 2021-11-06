Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty is hoping to impress the judges tonight (November 6), as he performs a jive with pro partner Katya Jones.

The Olympic swimmer managed to survive the dreaded dance off last weekend, before returning home to his girlfriend and young son.

But what has Adam’s partner, Eiri Munro, recently said about welcoming another child?

Strictly Come Dancing star Adam Peaty’s girlfriend has addressed having more children (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing: Adam Peaty to welcome another child?

The Strictly star and Eiro share one-year-old son George.

Earlier this week, the mum-of-one addressed welcoming another child with Adam on TikTok.

In the video, Eiro explained why she wouldn’t want to get pregnant again.

The artist said: “Aside from all the pain and the dysphoria that you feel the entire time, don’t get me started, and labour, don’t get me started, to me it was probably ‘pica’.

“Which I don’t know what it stands for, but it’s when you crave inedible objects.

“For me, I think it’s quite common like it was soap and detergent and anything that is like fatal if you digest it.”

Eiro also revealed that simple household chores “became intolerable” during her first pregnancy.

In addition, she said: “So, washing the dishes, washing my clothes, washing my hands, it became intolerable because all my brain would do is be like ‘eat it, put it in your mouth like sniff it, inhale it. Put it inside your body’.

It got so bad

“It got so bad that I would have to brush my teeth like there’s so much toothpaste to like crave that sudsy soapy feeling in my mouth.

“Also watermelon sweets, to me, I feel these taste like shampoo, so that helped with the craving and it was all I ate in my last month of pregnancy.”

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones dancing on Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Adam’s confidence knock

Meanwhile, it comes days after Adam opened up about being in the bottom two.

During an appearance on It Takes Two, the 26-year-old swimmer confessed that the ordeal had really knocked his confidence.

He shared: “I’m still carrying a bit of baggage from the weekend. It was tough to go to the dance-off because it was so unexpected.”

However, Adam insisted that he still “deserves” to be in the competition.

The Strictly star went on: “But it just shows you like with Rhys [Stephenson] last week, no one is safe.

“I have to find my confidence again now and I do deserve to be here… I think. It’s dancing and I need to breathe.”

