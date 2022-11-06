The Strictly spoiler has dropped and fans of the show have branded the result “ridiculous”.

Although the results won’t be televised until tonight (November 6), they were actually filmed after the live show last night.

And a mole has once again leaked the result, with Strictly Come Dancing fans furious over who was eliminated.

Tony and Katya were sitting at the bottom of the leaderboard after the live show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler leaves fans furious

Last night’s live show saw Tony Adams and Katya Jones and Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe at the bottom of the leaderboard.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystał came top, with Kym Marsh and Helen Skelton finishing in joint second place.

After accusations of overmarking and undermarking from some viewers, Strictly fans have now reacted to the spoiler.

And it’s fair to say many are pretty furious over who left the competition.

“This is ridiculous now,” blasted one.

“The show has become a joke,” slammed another.

“This is why the British public can’t be trusted to vote for anything,” another declared.

“How those two were in the dance off is beyond me, neither should have been in the bottom two,” said another.

“Absolutely fuming, the couple who have gone definitely didn’t deserve the dance off,” another commented.

Ellie’s rhumba left the judges disappointed (Credit: BBC)

‘Wasn’t expecting that’

Other expressed their surprise over the result – and the bottom two.

“Very surprised by this result,” said one.

“Blimey wasn’t expecting that result,” said another.

“Oh no! I loved them!” said a third.

“Quite shocked about the spoiler. I was not expecting that! But it’s the public vote, we can’t argue with that,” said another.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez placed joint second last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler: ‘The right decision’

However, others feel that it was time for the eliminated couple to exit the competition.

One said: “The right decision.”

Another agreed and said: “Absolutely the right decision!”

“I do think this was the right decision,” another echoed.

Halfway point in the competition

Last night’s show marked the halfway point in the competition.

The week after next, the entire production will decamp to Blackpool, where they’ll dance in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

It’ll be the first visit to the historic ballroom since the pandemic, with the stars of the show clamouring to get there.

But it has been a shock series of Strictly so far.

Fan-favourite and reigning champion Giovanni Pernice became the second professional to be evicted.

He and partner Richie Anderson left after that ill-fated Lion King-themed performance.

Elsewhere, Fleur East has been landed in the dance off, despite high scores from the judges.

And last week she became embroiled in a “fix” controversy after being allowed to restart her dance after having a fall.

The Strictly results show airs tonight (November 6) at 7.15pm on BBC One.

