Strictly spoiler: Results leaked again as fans have VERY mixed reaction

A Strictly Come Dancing spoiler has revealed who is apparently voted out of tonight’s show and viewers aren’t happy.

Many viewers can tune into BBC One tonight to find out which couples have made it through to the final next weekend.

However, because the results show is filmed on Saturday night, many fans are able to find out the result before it airs.

A Strictly spoiler website reveals who is said to have been eliminated and then shares it on Twitter.

John and Johannes performed incredibly last night (Credit: BBC)

Strictly spoiler

But many fans feel gutted over tonight’s reported result – which ED! isn’t going to share here – and have expressed their sadness.

Last night’s semi-final was an eventful one with each of the pairings performing twice.

Giovanni Pernice and Rose Ayling-Ellis received the perfect 10 for their incredible Argentine Tango.

Giovanni and Rose received the perfect 10 last night (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington also received 10s across the board for their Quickstep.

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe and Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu were closely behind.

At the end of the night, Rose and Giovanni and AJ and Kai topped the leaderboard both with 79 points out of 80.

John and Johannes bagged 78 while Rhys and Nancy had 74.

But who will leave tonight?

Following the leak of the apparent results on social media, fans of Strictly have shared their thoughts.

Rhys and Nancy received good feedback last night (Credit: BBC)

One person said: “I think it’s a shame. This year more than any other it’s been about who the judges like not about the dancing.”

Another wrote: “Wrong decision IMO but this result doesn’t surprise me in the slightest unfortunately.”

A third added: “OMG don’t agree with who was voted off.”

However, some others thought it was the right decision.

One said: “The right result, the best three are in the final, and my prediction was right.”

AJ and Kai received the perfect 40 last night (Credit: BBC)

Another tweeted: “The right couple left. It’s going to be an amazing final.”

A third wrote: “Exactly as I predicted and the right person went home.”

The Strictly Come Dancing results show airs on BBC One, tonight, at 7:20pm.

