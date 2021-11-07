strictly spoiler
The Strictly result has been leaked again this week, and fans are none too pleased with the results of said spoiler.

As most Strictly fans know, the results show is filmed on a Saturday night, straight after the main live show.

However, it doesn’t air until Sunday night – and audience members are urged to keep the result to themselves.

But one way or another, week after week, it slips out and ends up on social media.

strictly spoiler
Strictly fans weren’t too happy when the spoiler was leaked (Credit BBC)

Strictly spoiler: Fans fury over eliminated couple

While ED! has decided not to share details of the eliminated couple, viewers did no such thing and took to Twitter to rant about the result when it was leaked.

And, it seems, the viewers were unanimous in their opinion.

Read more: Strictly fans divided by Couple’s Choice as they brand Dan Walker ‘sneaky’

“The #Strictly result is available online and again, in my opinion, completely the wrong bottom two,” said one.

“This only goes to confirm what we already know – that people don’t only vote for the best dancer but also for someone they like,” said a second.

“I am LIVID with this result,” a third declared.

“I honestly did not see this dance-off coming,” said another.

“Wow!! I’m SO disappointed in the #StrictlySpoiler this week. 100% the wrong result!!” said another.

“Nooo…,” another fan wailed. “Wrong one went.”

strictly spoiler
AJ and Kai topped the leaderboard last night (Credit: BBC)

What happened on the show last night?

AJ Odudu topped the leaderboard as Week 7 came to a close, scoring 39 points for her Charleston.

Read more: Anton Du Beke under fire over controversial comments about Rose Ayling-Ellis

Tom Fletcher, John Whaite, Rhys Stephenson and Sara Davies rounded out the top five.

They were followed by Rose Ayling-Ellis, who danced a samba with partner Giovanni Pernice.

The bottom three, based on the judges’ scores, were Tilly Ramsay, Dan Walker and Adam Peaty, whose jive saw him in last place with a score of 27 points.

The Strictly results air tonight (November 7) on BBC One at 7.15pm.

So who do you think will go tonight? Tell us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.

