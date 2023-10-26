Strictly fans hail Shirley Ballas’ youthful appearance – but what has she had done?

Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has once again wowed fans with her youthful look as she appeared on It Takes Two.

The head judge, 62, looked stunning in a purple blazer wrap dress and silver heels on Wednesday’s show. Sharing her look on Instagram, Shirley wrote: “It Takes Two tonight. It was fantastic to be on the show for the first time this series. Throughly enjoyed talking about all our remarkable couples. Thank you @janeburstow for doing my hair and makeup.”

Fans were stunned by Shirley’s appearance – but what has she done to achieve her youthful look?

Shirley Ballas wowed fans on It Takes Two last night (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas on Strictly: It Takes Two

One fan gushed: “Wow Shirley, you’re looking amazing.”

Another wrote: “You make young women look positively ordinary.”

“Wow! Looking beautiful Shirley,” someone else said.

It’s not the first time Shirley has got compliments over her appearance. On her Instagram, many fans have gushed over her “youthful” look.

One recently said on a post: “Beautiful Shirley! I swear you get better as you get older! And so it should be.”

Another added: “You have the body a 30 year old would be proud of! Keep strutting your stuff!”

So how has Shirley stayed looking so youthful?

Shirley has made no secret that she’s into her fitness, often sharing herself keeping active. She’s also a big fan of juicing retreats and attended Jason Vale’s Portugal retreat before this year’s Strictly began.

In August, Shirley shared two images of herself in swimwear. One was from 2016 and another was 2023. Shirley wrote: “2023 vs 2016. Taking care of myself at @jasonvale’s Juicy Oasis after struggling all my life with weight issues. I’ve constantly had people tell me I needed to be thinner or that I had to look a certain way.

You make young women look positively ordinary.

“Comments throughout my life have always stuck with me and in my past they’ve made me feel conscious of how I look. Sadly I thought that validation from others was necessary. But turning 63 in September and heading into my seventh series on @bbcstrictly I’m proud of myself and pleased with how I look. I feel good in my own skin.”

Shirley also revealed she lost an incredible 9lb at the retreat. She told the MailOnline: “I lost 9lb. Yoga is definitely something I’m going to keep up throughout the whole Strictly series. I have cleansed my system too, I do colonic irrigation, I’m up at 5am every morning.

“I wasn’t there to sunbathe, I was there to take every spin class, two hours hiking up hills that would put my heart rate close to 179, that’s how high we were going.

“It was a tough, tough week of hard work but I came back really rejuvenated.”

Shirley on Strictly diet secrets

When it comes to her diet, the star recently spoke about always eating the same meal on Strictly. She told The Sun: “I get my chicken from Marks & Spencer and Sainsbury’s. It’s been cooked. Just lemon chicken. And then I cut it, but it’s hot and it’s just been baked.

“They bring me a lot of salad and we might have a little bit of sushi in the afternoon perhaps.

“And that’s what I have on Strictly and I’ve had that every year, every week for six years.”

She also said about her diet during an appearance on Loose Women earlier this year: “If it’s green and grown in the ground, it’s good for you. With the odd treat here and there.”

Shirley often wows with her looks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Has Shirley had cosmetic surgery?

In January, Shirley opened up a non-surgical procedure she had done to her face. Appearing on Loose Women, Shirley explained: “I never ever felt I had to do it for somebody else. But I’ve always been a little bit insecure with my own looks. So I wanted to see if I could look a little more attractive for me.”

Speaking about her new look on Instagram in January, Shirley said: “This time last year I was conscious that my jawline was sagging and hanging a bit, my skin looked dull and a bit lifeless and I wanted to get rid of all my spider veins and tighten up the skin on my neck and chest.

“I wanted to look my very best but I really didn’t want to go under the knife, so I thought I would try this alternative route.”

Shirley showed off the results of her non-surgical face procedure (Credit: ITV)

She added: “I went for a consultation with aesthetic doctor @dr_Judy_todd and she put together a detailed treatment program which included a series of low energy #NeoGen #NeoGenplasma treatments with @energistHQ.

“And I can’t tell you how much I absolutely love the results. My jawline feels so much sharper, I feel the skin is not sagging, it feels rejuvenated bright and clean, no little veins going on, no sun spots. A really spectacular look.”

Meanwhile, in 2019, Shirley underwent an operation to have her breast implants removed after 17 years due to health concerns.

The dancer told Lorraine at the time: “I do feel more like myself. I’m still getting used to it – all the clothes are a little bit different now. It was a DD, now it’s an A/B, it’s quite a difference in bust size. Before they were heavy, they were weighted, there was cancer in my family, I was concerned about that.”

Well, you’re sure looking spectacular Shirley!

