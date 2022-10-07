Strictly star Shirley Ballas broke down on The One Show last night (October 6) when discussing her brother’s tragic suicide.

Shirley was featured in a special One Big Thank You segment on Thursday evening.

Liverpool-based trio Kath Devlin and Agnes and Joe Williams set up Paul’s Place, a free suicide bereavement service for the people of Merseyside, after Kath’s brother and Agnes and Joe’s son – both named Paul – took their lives 22 years apart.

Strictly star Shirley Ballas on The One Show on Thursday (Credit: BBC)

Strictly star Shirley Ballas on the loss of her brother

Shirley invited Kath onto The One Show for a surprise appearance that featured her being thanked by some of the people whose lives she had touched.

During the segment, Shirley became visibly emotional as she discussed her own personal tragedy.

“In 2003, my beloved brother took his own life. So I fully understand how important organisations are,” she told viewers.

“I also lost my brother when he was 44. When we lost him, it was just pure destruction between my mother and me. We also had no help to get through it.”

During a video montage segment, Shirley could be seen wiping away a tear as Kath also began to break down in tears.

She also told Kath that she wished someone like her had been around the help her and her mother through their loss.

Trying to make changes

It’s not the first time that Shirley has opened up about the impact of her brother’s passing.

Earlier this year, the Strictly star told Metro that she faced a lot of “challenges” following his death.

Shirley explained: “When my brother passed away he had a lot of challenges with his mental well-being and Strictly has given me a platform where I can talk about it a lot more.

“I feel like this is in memory of my brother and I’m excited to get people to engage and talk about how they’re feeling, but also to learn tools that can help people.”

Shirley added: “There’s more to me than the glitz and glamour that you see on Strictly Come Dancing. We all bear the same issues.”

Shirley was seen wiping away a tear (Credit: BBC)

‘Every day there’s a reminder’

Meanwhile, she previously confessed that she has never “gotten over” David’s suicide.

“You never get over losing someone to suicide. Every single day there’s a reminder.

“We had counselling because we felt we could have done more to save his life and since that process, we’ve been able to talk about David, remember the good times and talk about him with great love.

She went on to reveal: “I’m not sure it gets easier, it just gets different. As a family, we choose to keep my brother’s memory very much alive. He’s talked about constantly and we’re always sharing his story in the hope it will help somebody else out there.”

