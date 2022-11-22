Strictly judge Shirley Ballas has hinted that she’s planning to quit the BBC dance show – for a surprise career change.

Shirleyhas been the head judge on Strictly Come Dancing for six years, following the departure of Len Goodman.

However, it seems Shirley might be swapping out the Strictly sequins for something a lot less glamorous.

Shirley Ballas ‘to quit’ Strictly for new career?

Speaking to The Sun, Shirley shared her hopes of becoming a pig farmer in the future.

Yes, really!

She revealed: “One day I’d like to get the welly boots on and go on to a farm and clean up the animals – no make-up, welly boots and a big over-Mac.

“People see me on Strictly all glammed up but really deep down inside I love all the activities that people would never expect I would love.”

The mum-of-one added that her daughter-in-law, singer-songwriter BC Jean, would like “nothing more than a big farm and lots of animals”.

Shirley continued: “And I would never say no to living on a farm.”

Shirley admitted Strictly has left her ‘so fragile’

During her time on this year’s Strictly series, Shirley has come under fire many times.

Last weekend, fans slammed the head judge for her “poor” decision after DJ Tyler West’s elimination.

Following relentless trolling about her judging on the BBC One show, earlier this month Shirley revealed that she’s taking time off work to tend to her mental health.

Speaking to Notebook the 62-year-old star has opened up about feeling “fragile” after the online abuse she has received.

“I’ve been trained from a very young age that you just get on with it, no matter how you’re feeling, but lately I’ve had a few cracks in that smile.

“I’m not always managing and I’m questioning myself,” she said.

The dancer said that even her boyfriend Danny Taylor had noticed a difference in her in my mental health and emotional state.

She added: “He said: ‘I think you’re ready for a break.’ I’m taking three weeks off at Christmas. I need to take care of myself a little bit more.”

Star fires back at troll

Shirley is no stranger to hitting back at the trolls online.

During Halloween week of Strictly, the head judge defended herself after a vile troll said most of the viewers wanted her gone.

A week prior, ex-contestant Tony Adams playfully told Shirley to “go home” after she scored him a four for his performance.

Then the following week, the footy star took the opportunity to apologise to Shirley.

He said: “I’ve got to say to Shirley, I made a comment last week. I ain’t got a clue and I accept a four and I accept an eight.

“It doesn’t really matter. But I’ve got to apologise for my comment. Listen, don’t go home, Shirley! You can stay.”

He added: “Because she is Strictly. Sorry, Shirley!”

“Don’t apologise Tony!” tweeted the troll during the show. “Most of us wish Shirley would go home too #Strictly.”

But the next morning Shirley replied to the abuse on her Twitter account.

She posted: “Seriously? Well I guess you get the chat going. Have a lovely morning dear enjoy the show.”

