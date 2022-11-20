Strictly judge Shirley Ballas distracts viewers with appearance for Blackpool special

Shirley Ballas left Strictly Come Dancing viewers distracted last night with her outfit choice for Blackpool.

Last night’s show saw the remaining couples dance in the Blackpool Tower Ballroom.

The judges dressed for the occasion, of course, but Shirley‘s outfit caught the attention of many watching.

Shirley Ballas wore a stunning gold dress for Strictly’s Blackpool special (Credit: BBC)

Shirley Ballas’ dress on Strictly

The head judge wore a stunning, gold dress by designer Zandra Rhodes.

However, thanks to the design, many viewers compared Shirley’s gown to a sweet wrapper or a Christmas cracker!

One person said on Twitter: “Knew I’d seen Shirley’s dress before,” alongside a photo of the gold Roses chocolates.

Another wrote: “Shirley’s dress looks like a Christmas cracker.”

A third added: “Helen [Skelton] is fantastic but getting distracted by Shirley’s Ferrero Rocher outfit.”

The judges dressed for the occasion! (Credit: BBC)

Another tweeted: “Shirley is dressed as a Ferrero Rocher wrapper.”

Shirley’s fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood even playfully poked fun at her outfit choice.

He said: “Shirley, sit down with your little lampshade outfit.”

Helen is fantastic but getting distracted by Shirley’s Ferrero Rocher outfit.

Shirley shared photos of her outfit on Instagram, writing: “I’m ready for Blackpool! Tune in now @bbcstrictly on BBC One.

“The atmosphere in the ballroom is electric. The couples are so excited to get on the floor. Enjoy the show, vote for your favourites and let me know what you think.”

Craig Revel Horwood poked fun at Shirley’s dress on Strictly Come Dancing last night (Credit: BBC)

Many of Shirley’s fans gushed over her look as one commented: “You look beautiful. You and Motsi [Mabuse] are the reason I watch. Love you ladies.”

Another wrote: “Fabulous! You always look so poised and elegant.”

A third added: “Shirley you look amazing!!! That looks like Zandra Rhodes magic.”

Meanwhile, someone else said: “Loved the opening..and love to see the judges dancing. You still got it!”

During last night’s show, Fleur East bagged the perfect score as all the judges awarded her 10s.

Fleur East gets perfect score on Strictly Come Dancing

Last night, Fleur said on Instagram before her performance: “It’s Blackpool tower night on @bbcstrictly and I’m dedicating our couple’s choice tonight to my family.

“Without them, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. They ignited my love of music and encouraged me to always chase my dreams.

“This one is for them! @vitocoppola, let’s do this! Thanks for your messages of support, I see them all and I appreciate every single one of them.”

Fans gushed over Fleur’s performance, as one viewer said: “I think Fleur’s Destiny’s Child mega mix routine has got to be the best #Strictly dance I’ve ever seen.”

Strictly Come Dancing airs on BBC One, next Saturday (November 26), from 7:15pm.

