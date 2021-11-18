The BBC is teasing something special for Strictly next year
Strictly set for ‘unique’ show in 2022 to celebrate BBC centenary

Next year's going to be a special year for the BBC

By Paul Hirons

The BBC has teased some big Strictly Come Dancing news for 2022.

Next year sees the corporation celebrate its centenary and it says it has big plans for Strictly and a whole host of its top-rating shows.

The BBC is teasing something special for Strictly next year (Credit: BBC)

What’s happening with Strictly on the BBC next year?

To celebrate its 100th birthday the BBC has unveiled a “landmark” package of TV and radio specials.

Not only will there be extensive coverage of the Queen’s platinum jubilee, but the BBC is also promising special versions of some of its biggest shows.

Around the time of the actual anniversary itself, specials of Strictly Come Dancing, Doctor Who, Top Gear, MasterChef, The Apprentice and Antiques Roadshow will all air.

And while no details have been made available yet, the BBC says each show will celebrate the milestone in their own “unique way”.

The BBC is teasing something special for Strictly next year
David Dimbleby will be back with a documentary series (Credit: BBC)

What else on the BBC next year?

The BBC is also trumpeting some original content, too.

Harry Enfield and Paul Whitehouse team up again for The Love Box In Your Living Room.

That will take a comedic look back 100 years of the BBC.

Here’s One I Made Earlier (which is a working title) sees Konnie Huq look back at the history of Blue Peter.

And David Dimbleby hosts A Very British History, which explores the impact of the BBC.

The BBC is teasing something special for Strictly next year
The Commonwealth Games will be on the BBC next year (Credit: Birmingham 2022)

A year of sport

Twenty-twenty-two is also set to be a bumper year of sport across the BBC, too.

There’s the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, the women’s Euros and the men’s footie World Cup.

Furthermore, BBC has also announced that BBC Three will become a broadcast channel again next year.

We’re told that there’s a new Sally Rooney drama ready for broadcast.

