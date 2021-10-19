Strictly Come Dancing fans have warned Rylan Clark-Neal to “lay off” Craig Revel Horwood, following last night’s It Takes Two.

The 32-year-old presenter returned to host the BBC Two spin-off series on Monday night (October 18).

But during the show, Rylan brought up the judge on a number of occasions.

Strictly host Rylan Clark-Neal has been warned to ‘lay off’ Craig Revel Horwood (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Rylan causes a stir on It Takes Two

Craig was first mentioned when Rylan sat down with the show’s latest evictees, Greg Wise and Karen Hauer.

Speaking to the pair, Rylan remarked: “We need to talk about Craig, he was in a foul mood on Saturday night!”

The host then criticised his low score of a three.

Rylan later went on to speak about Craig during a chat with Anton Du Beke.

The two were speaking about the friendly rivalry between the judges, before Rylan made a cheeky dig.

He said: “Do you ever sit there and think, ‘Craig, what you going on about?!'”

Rylan mentioned Craig a number of times (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

Anton replied: “It’s brilliant because I had to be on the end of that for 17 years. When he got all nice, I thought there was something wrong with him.”

Meanwhile, Craig was also mentioned as AJ Odudu and Kai Waddrington took to the sofa.

However, some viewers were far from impressed as Rylan continued to bring up the judge.

How did Strictly fans react?

Strictly fans rushed to Twitter to complain.

One wrote: “Unfair of @Rylan to say @CraigRevHorwood was in a mood or filthy mood on Saturday.

“That dance was rough & Craig was the only one picking up mistakes, that’s not a mood that is being a judge! #ItTakesTwo #Strictly.”

When did it become acceptable to criticise one judge or another and to incite contestants and now, another judge, to do the same?? Absolutely deplorable. Rylan seems to think he is a dance expert – where did that come from? #ItTakesTwo — Neil Blackshaw (@Neil_at_easton) October 18, 2021

Unfair of @Rylan to say @CraigRevHorwood was in a mood or filthy mood on Saturday.

That dance was rough & Craig was the only one picking up mistakes, that's not a mood that is being a judge!#ItTakesTwo #Strictly — Zec Richardson (@SatonmyButt) October 18, 2021

lay off Craig. He’s been on the show since Day 1 and has always been consistent with his judging. #ItTakesTwo — Becky Smith (@bexianasmith) October 18, 2021

Another added: “When did it become acceptable to criticise one judge or another and to incite contestants and now, another judge, to do the same??

“Absolutely deplorable. Rylan seems to think he is a dance expert – where did that come from? #ItTakesTwo.”

A third said: “Lay off Craig. He’s been on the show since Day 1 and has always been consistent with his judging. #ItTakesTwo.”

Lay off Craig

However, one tweeted: “Such a lovely interview with @Rylan and @TheAntonDuBeke!!! I love you both.”

Despite his ‘Mr Nasty’ persona, Craig has always insisted that he prefers to see the celebrities improve.

During a podcast appearance, he previously said: “I’m always looking to give people tens. I know that doesn’t sound believable, but I’m gunning for them. I want them to do well. I really do.”

