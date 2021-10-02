TV

Strictly: Rose Ayling-Ellis hailed an ‘inspiration’ as partner explains technique to help deaf star

The soap star uses 'muscle memory' to learn routines

By Rebecca Calderwood

Strictly star Rose Ayling-Ellis has been labelled an “inspiration” by fans, as Giovanni Pernice explained how the actress learns her moves.

The EastEnders actress, who plays Frankie Lewis in the BBC One soap, is making history as the show’s first deaf star.

After wowing fans with her jive last Saturday (25 September), Rose and Giovanni appeared on It Takes Two to speak about the dance.

Rose Ayling-Ellis spoke about her Strictly debut on It Takes Two (Credit: BBC)

Strictly: Rose Ayling-Ellis appears on It Takes Two

Speaking to host Janette Manrara, the actress explained how the performance had taken its toll.

Rose shared: “My ankle and my knee, the jive is a lot of work. I’m glad I can move on from it now.”

However, she couldn’t be happier with the performance.

Later on, Giovanni went on to reveal how he trains the 26-year-old star.

The 31-year-old Italian explained: ‘”Well obviously it’s completely different, we just now focus on the muscle memory more than the music.

“Some people connect sometimes movement to the lyrics of the song, but unfortunately we can’t do that.

Giovanni explained that the pair use ‘muscle memory’ while dancing (Credit: BBC)

“It’s all about muscle memory, so in her brain she’s still counting and still remember what she has to do.

“It’s quite more difficult.”

Rose added: “It’s quite a lot but I noticed people really rely on the music to remember what’s next. I don’t do that.”

Strictly fans praise Rose

Rose’s remarkable efforts didn’t go unnoticed with viewers.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “You’re such an inspiration @RoseAylingEllis you go girl love this. Supporting you all the way to win.”

Another commented: “How lovely are Rose and Giovanni, what an inspiration Rose is. Giovanni you are a great teacher, can’t wait to see your next dance #teamrio.”

A third shared: “I’m completely fascinated with @RoseAylingEllis, & how she learns her dances. Her first dance was excellent and it will be interesting to see how she does with the ballroom dances.

“She’s going to inspire so many people, young & old, with hearing impairments to learn dancing.”

A fourth tweeted: “Inspired by this young lady and couldn’t think of a better partner than Giovanni. Good luck going forward.”

She’s going to inspire so many people

Meanwhile, another revealed that Rose’s performance left them emotional.

They posted: “Makes me so emotional every time I see @RoseAylingEllis dance this series already. I’m in absolute awe.”

Rose is profoundly deaf and wears hearing aids.

