Strictly results week 6: Clara and Aljaz voted off and viewers are gutted

Most controversial elimination of the series so far

By Karen Hyland
| Updated:

Strictly Come Dancing has got some viewers hot under the collar after tonight’s elimination show, which saw Clara Amfo and Aljaz Skorjanec voted off.

The couple were at the bottom of the leaderboard with 18 points following a few slip-ups during their Jive to Tina Turner’s River Deep, Mountain High.

Strictly Clara Aljaz voted off
Strictly said goodbye to Clara and Aljaz as they were voted off (Credit: BBC)

They had to dance again alongside Jamie Laing and his partner Karen Hauer, who performed their Tango once more.

On Saturday’s show they were awarded 24 for their moody moves.

Strictly Clara Aljaz voted off
Jamie and Karen Hauer found themselves in the bottom two again this week (Credit: BBC)

Why did the Strictly judges vote off Clara and Aljaz?

Craig Revel Horwood actually chose Clara and Aljaz to stay, while Motsi Mabuse chose to save Jamie and Oti. Head judge Shirley Ballas had the casting vote and picked Jamie.

Craig admitted it was difficult, saying both couples danced with passion.

Motsi said there were mistake and timing issues with Clara.

Shirley believed more in Jamie’s conviction.

Fans of the show were already pretty upset after Saturday’s episode as they felt the judges were not being consistent.

But also the judges’ scores were pretty tight, shifting some responsibility onto the viewer vote.

Two other couples got 24, there was one 25 and 29 and HRVY came out on top with a perfect score.

There was particular criticism around Clara, both last night and tonight, with some viewers feeling she has been judged much more harshly.

Strictly fans gutted for Clara

Strictly Come Dancing is back next Saturday with the quarter-final episodes!

