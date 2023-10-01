Strictly results leaked again as fans say: ‘I feel immensely sorry for their professional partner’

Following last night’s episode (September 30), the results for tonight’s Strictly elimination have leaked yet again. And by the looks of things, fans believe the right decision was made.

Rising to the top of the leaderboard this week were Layton Williams and Nikita Kuzmin with a score of 36. At the bottom for a second time, however, were Les Dennis and Nancy Xu with just a score of 15.

While the leaderboard is just the panel’s scores added up, the public had been voting to keep their favourites in. But who will be going home during the first elimination tonight?

Layton and Nikita topped the leaderboard this week (Credit: BBC)

Who is in the bottom two?

Although Entertainment Daily won’t spoil the result, Twitter (now X) account Strictly Spoiler has revealed who has gone home.

Two couples will find themselves in the dance-off tonight and then the judging panel- made up of Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabusi, Anton Du Beke, and Shirley Ballas – will vote who to save.

As a result, the first celebrity of Series 21 will be walking away from the dancefloor tonight. And quite frankly, viewers don’t seem to be mad about it.

The judges will ultimately decide who goes home (Credit: BBC)

‘Absolutely correct’

Over the years, there have been shocking eliminations. However, it appears tonight’s results are how Strictly fans wanted things to play out.

“Great result, absolutely correct IMO,” one user tweeted. “The right person went unfortunately,” another person wrote. “I didn’t even think [they] was entertaining so am pleased [they’ve] gone. Right decision,” a third fan remarked.

“I feel immensely sorry for this celeb’s professional partner but it’s the right decision,” a fourth shared. “Right choice,” a fifth person observed.

Strictly Come Dancing’s first results show will air tonight (October 1) on BBC One at 7.15 pm

