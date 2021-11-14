Strictly Come Dancing fans furious as Dan Walker escapes elimination again this week

Strictly Come Dancing viewers were furious as Sara Davies was eliminated during tonight’s results show (November 14).

The Dragons’ Den star competed against Tilly Ramsay in the dreaded dance-off.

However, it was the end of the road for Sara and partner Aljaž Škorjanec – and fans were far from impressed.

Sara Davies and Tilly Ramsay were in the bottom two during tonight’s results show (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results

During tonight’s results show, Sara and Aljaž performed their Argentine tango for a second time.

The pair had previously scored a total 32 for the routine.

Meanwhile, Tilly and partner Nikita Kuzmin performed their Quickstep for the judges.

The judges saved Tilly.

But the decision didn’t sit well with viewers at home.

Some believed that fellow contestant Dan Walker should have been sent packing over Sara.

Sara left the competition with partner Aljaž Škorjanec (Credit: BBC)

Strictly viewers slam decision

Many took to social media to complain over the result.

One said: “Dan should have been in that dance-off!”

Another tweeted: “Once again Dan survives judges fixing it with over-scoring him.”

Dan is a dreadful dad dancer

A third added: “How is Dan Walker still in it??”

In addition, a fourth raged: “OMG Dan not in the bottom two again! He is useless but does a speech for the pity vote and he does work for the BBC. It wouldn’t surprise me if he was in the final.”

A fifth commented: “Tilly and Sara didn’t deserve to be in the dance off. Dan is a dreadful dad dancer, he shud have gone ages ago.”

Dan Walker was a favourite to leave (Credit: BBC)

However, others admitted they expected Sara to go.

One tweeted: “Yes!!!!! I’m happy with this result. I just couldn’t see what the judges were seeing week after week with her. I feel for Tilly though, I guess it’ll be a Tilly v Dan dance off next week…”

A second added: “Have to say I’m pleased with that result. I have think that Sara has been constantly overmarked and I find her dancing ungainly. Last nights AT was a joke – Anyone else would’ve been picked up over the massive gapping.”

A third said: “I am okay with this result, I didn’t rate that dance last night. Either celebrity being eliminated would have been fine.”

Another stated: “Love Sara but not surprised, the music and choreography not good this week. Tilly’s dance much better & under-marked so fair result.”

