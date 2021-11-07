Strictly Come Dancing fans have been left “livid” as tonight’s results were announced.

The remaining celebrities battled it out on the dance floor last night (November 6), with Adam Peaty and Tilly Ramsay being forced to compete in tonight’s dance off.

Sadly it was Adam and professional partner Katya Jones’s turn to leave the competition.

And to say viewers are unhappy is a bit of an understatement.

Adam’s jive failed to impress the judges and the viewers at home (Credit: BBC)

Strictly results: Adam and Katya leave

Adam and Katya found themselves in the bottom two last night after their jive failed to impress the judges.

Viewers at home clearly thought the same, with the Olympic swimmer ending up in the dance off.

As we saw on tonight’s Strictly results show, Tilly and her pro partner Nikita Kuzmin were saved by the judges.

And Adam was given his marching orders.

Tilly and Nikita were also in the bottom two as the Strictly results aired (Credit: BBC)

How did viewers react to the Strictly exit?

Viewers didn’t think Adam deserved to go.

“I am LIVID with this result. How he left before Dan Walker is a joke. He wasn’t the best dancer but I loved his determination every week,” they said.

Another added: “I’m so sad to see Adam leave….overall he is not a bad dancer, and way better than Dan….how is Dan still here?”

“Omg how the hell has Dan stayed again? This is becoming a joke!” said another.

“Whoever is voting for him needs glasses – he can’t dance, he was deffo the worst tonight. I had a feeling Tilly would be in the bottom two but she was better than Adam to be honest,” they added.

Another claimed: “He works for the BBC, it’s known as ‘privileges’. Dan’s getting the special treatment in my opinion otherwise he’d have gone weeks ago.”

“Dan on borrowed time now, surely,” another declared.

“Can people stop voting to save Dan, it’s not fair when there’s way better dancers,” another pleaded.

‘People didn’t warm to Katya’

However, some admitted they expected Adam to go.

“I think people don’t warm to Katya for some reason,” said one.

Another added: “I expected Adam to go. Didn’t expect Tilly in the bottom two. I think the only way Adam was safe, going into the bottom two, was if Dan had been in the bottom two with him.

“Dan should’ve been a goner weeks ago.”

