The Strictly results are in and it’s not good news for BBC Breakfast host Dan Walker.

Yes, it’ll be back to the sofa for Dan as, sadly, his time on Strictly Come Dancing has come to an end.

Dan ducked out in the quarter-finals tonight (December 5) after going up against AJ Odudu in the dance off.

But how have viewers reacted? Read on and we’ll tell you.

Strictly results: It’s farewell to Dan Walker

Perhaps the most divisive contestant to feature in this year’s line-up, newshound Dan has finally been eliminated.

For weeks now viewers have commented that he’s riding on popularity and not his dance skills – despite him not being the lowest place dance last night.

Instead, that honour went to AJ, who found herself in the dance off with Dan.

However, after all four judges voted to save AJ and her professional partner Kai Widdrington, it was time to say goodbye to Dan and Nadiya Bychkova.

How did Strictly fans react to the elimination?

It seems some got the flags out at the news of Dan’s departure.

One said: “No surprise there. After watching back I think it was the right bottom two. My least favourites of the night. Finally Dan has gone. Going to be a tough semi-final though.”

Another added, alongside a confetti meme: “Finding out it’s finally taxi for Dan.”

“So glad Dan is gone,” said a third.

“Dan is gone!! Hallelujah!” said another.

“I’m so happy. It’s going to be an amazing semi final. All deserve and can justify a final placing,” another commented.

Was anyone sad to see Dan go?

Some were a little kinder, though.

Although admitted they thought it was the right decision, many said they were sad to see Dan go.

“Dan learned to dance which is what the show is about for me but if we’re going by best dancer then he deserved to go,” said one.

“Good that AJ survived .. I will miss Dan,” another commented.

“Right results but will miss Dan. He is what the show all about,” said a third.

However, some wanted Dan to stay, and admitted there were others they would’ve preferred to see go.

“What?! He have better peformance this week than John or AJ,” one declared.

“Gutted for Dan,” said a second.

