Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice last night (October 25) broke his silence as he confirmed his split from Love Island star Maura Higgins.

Gio and Maura confirmed their romance back in July when they shared matching Instagram posts.

One wrote: “I’m yours,” while the other shared: “You’re mine.”

The posts have since been deleted, which sent the rumour mill into overdrive, and now Giovanni has had his say.

Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice has confirmed his split from Maura Higgins (Credit: Splash News)

What did Strictly pro Giovanni say?

Posting on his social media accounts, Giovanni confirmed the split – and clapped back at rumours that anyone else was involved.

He broke his silence hours after reports claimed that he was using dating apps while he was still seeing Maura.

Gio, who is partnered with Rose Ayling-Ellis on Strictly 2021, said: “Hey guys, I hope everyone had a great Monday.

“Going into another wonderful training week – thank you so much for your amazing messages & your support this weekend.

“I get to live my dream every single day because of you – so thank you. Thank you, Thank you.”

Then he got down to the nitty gritty.

Maura is yet to comment on the end of the romance (Credit: Splash News)

Gio insists the romance came to a ‘natural end’

“I wanted to say a couple of things…

“Firstly, great relationships with great people can come to a natural end. This has been the case for me recently.

“There was absolutely no wrong-doing & this should be the end of any speculation.”

He added: “Whilst I respect & understand interest in my personal life, wouldn’t it be fantastic to instead use this space to raise awareness of subjects & issues which need the attention.

“My eyes have been opened to so many things during my career, but I am learning so much from this series of Strictly.

“The show has highlighted many important conversations for different communities and increased representation. These are the conversations which deserve the time, energy & recognition.

“We must concentrate on what’s important and how we can all make a difference in life.”

What has Maura said about the split?

The Strictly family were quick to respond, with judge Motsi Mabuse posting a red love heart in reply to Gio’s post on Twitter.

Maura, meanwhile, is yet to break her silence.

Over the weekend she was spotted out on the town, sporting a fancy new hairdo.

Gio’s fans have rallied round, though.

One said: “You are a fantastic dancer, one of the best pros ever – and the way you’ve got Rose to blossom and jump over the hurdles is incredible.

“The focus should be on what you guys are bringing to the table and how far you will go,” they added.

Another responded: “Perfectly said!! Your personal and private life is yours and yours alone. No need to justify or explain.

“Many many people separate for so many reasons. It’s life! Focus on your talent, committment to your dancing partner and giving us a wonderful dance performance to enjoy!”

Finally, a third commented: “You have every potential to win this year your partnership with Rose is so strong and I’m routing for you guys to win!!!

“Don’t let stupid noise distract you… you don’t ever have to justify or defend yourself. It’s your life. We just want to see your incredible performances.”

