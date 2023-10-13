Favourite to leave Strictly this weekend ‘revealed’ as new winner emerges

As this year’s Strictly Come Dancing contestants continue to up their game as each week passes, the odds are in for who will be eliminated this weekend.

Last weekend (October 8), Nikita Kanda and Gorka Márquez were voted out of the competition. They entered the dance-off with Zara McDermott.

Online sportsbook BetVictor has priced up the odds on who will be eliminated next, but they’ve also tallied up who is the new favourite to win the Glitterball trophy.

After finding themselves at the bottom of the scoreboard last weekend, it’s not good news for cyclist Jody Cundy as he is the favourite to be voted out this weekend at 1/1. This weekend, Jody and Jowita Przystał will be dancing to the Salsa to Samba de Janeiro by Bellini.

While he has never been in the dance-off, Jody is the favourite to be eliminated next (Credit: YouTube)

It’s not good news for Jody

Right behind is Zara who found herself in hot water last weekend. Currently, she is the second favourite to be eliminated this weekend at 10/3. Zara and Graziano Di Prima are dancing the Viennese Waltz to You Don’t Have To Say You Love Me by Brenda Lee.

Comedian Eddie Kadi, who scored this year’s first score of 10 from Shirley Ballas, is the third favourite to be eliminated at 12/2. Eddie and his partner Karen Hauer will do an American Smooth to Tom Jones’ iconic hit Sex Bomb.

Is Nigel Harman this year’s dark horse?

While Nigel Harman may have been the loveable bad boy from EastEnders back in the day, that hasn’t stopped his popularity from decreasing. According to the odds, there is still a lot of love for him. Currently, Nigel is the new favourite to win this year’s competition, coming in at 8/1.

Nigel is the new favourite to win Strictly (Credit: BBC)

Nigel and partner Katya Jones will be dancing to the Salsa to Suavemente by Elvis Crespo.

Bobby Brazier has been a favourite since the beginning. However, he falls right behind Nigel as second favourite at 3/1. This weekend will see Bobby and Dianne Buswell perform the Tango to Fashion by David Bowie.

While Sherlock actor Amanda Abbington hasn’t come out on top, she is still a third favourite at 9/2. She and Giovanni Pernice will perform the Foxtrot to Everywhere by Fleetwood Mac.

