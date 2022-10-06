Strictly Come Dancing star Nikita Kuzmin has reportedly split from his girlfriend.

The 24-year-old pro dancer is believed to want to focus fully on the hit BBC show and his partnership with Ellie Simmonds.

Strictly Come Dancing pro dancer Nikita has reportedly split from his girlfriend of five years, Nicole.

The decision to split is reportedly mutual and is believed to be down to their busy schedules.

The relationship was also long-distance too, with Nicole, who is also a pro dancer, mainly based in Germany.

It’s believed that Nikita wanted to end the relationship so that he can fully focus on this year’s competition.

“Nikita wanted to totally focus on this series of Strictly and decided a while back he wanted to end his relationship with Nicole,” a source told The Sun.

The source then continued, explaining the reasoning behind the split.

“They had been together for five years and it ended up being a mutual decision. Nicole is mainly based in Germany and she is getting busier with work,” they said.

“Nikita is totally caught up in Strictly so they decided it was for the best for them to break up,” they continued.

The source then went on to say that Nicole used to stay in London to see Nikita. However, this was becoming more difficult to do due to their busy schedules.

The source continued, saying that Nikita only wants the best for Nicole, and the feeling is reportedly mutual.

They then said that he wants to put “all his focus” on Ellie and their journey together on Strictly.

A rep for Nikita and the BBC had no comment when contacted by ED!.

Nikita pays tribute to Ellie

Last weekend saw Nikita and Ellie perform a waltz to Elvis Presley’s Can’t Help Falling In Love.

Their dance was hailed as beautiful and saw the couple pick up 30 points.

After the show, Nikita took to Instagram to discuss the performance, as well as pay tribute to his dance partner.

“Beautiful and emotional evening. Hard week, but paid off at the end,” he captioned the video of them dancing.

“We had a feeling that we are doing something special and something that’s bigger than us.”

He then continued, writing: “Well done @elliesimmonds always fighting back, giving it all, and performing at best under pressure like the champ that you are.

“Grateful to be there for another week. Thank you everyone who is there for us. MOVIES WEEK WE ARE COMING.”

